"Medicine is now a catastrophe every bit as pernicious as the illnesses it is supposed to treat, and a grave threat to a nation that we're supposed to care about. If you thought banking in our time was a miserable racket — which it is, of course, and by "racket" I mean a criminal enterprise — then so-called health care has it beat by a country mile, with an added layer of sadism and cruelty built into its operations. Nobody in the system will say what anything costs and nobody wants to because it would break the spell that they work in an honest, legit business. The services are provided when the customer is under the utmost duress, often life threatening, and the outcome even in a successful recovery from illness is financial ruin that leaves a lot of people better off dead. The system is one of engineered criminality. It is inflicting ruin on millions."The majority of people believe in the medical pharmaceutical con - that the snake-oil remedies with all the side effects will actually cure their ailments. Many people believe this fantasy and are willing to bankrupt themselves and their families in their desperate and misguided need to believe. What they are buying into is disease because modern medicine is a disease, it is a plague and people die right and left from it.
Even when there is good news, when a cancer patient recovers after being poisoned with chemotherapy and radiation the bad news usually comes later when the cancer comes back or a number of side effects like heart attacks set in.
Con Men Who Believe
The religion of medicine is slowly being broken as we discover how fantastic their fantasies are. When we find out that judges at the German Federal Supreme Court (BGH) confirmed that the measles virus does not exist what are we supposed to think about the field of pediatrics and the integrity of companies that make vaccines. There is not a single scientific study in the world which could prove the existence of the virus in any scientific literature. This raises the question of what was actually injected into millions over the past few decades. Certainly nothing good.
We have doctors who like to inject heavy metals into newborn babies and they are called pediatricians. The Chinese are finding the nerve to finger vaccines as a major cause of Autism, a disease that most often offers a lifetime of torture for families.
In the first court award in a vaccine-autism claim the family of Hannah Poling received more than $1.5 million for her care, lost earnings, and pain and suffering for the first year alone. In addition to the first year, the family will receive more than $500,000 per year to pay for Hannah's care. In 2002, Hannah's parents filed an autism claim in federal vaccine court. Five years later, the government settled the case before trial and had it sealed.
Lawyers representing the Cherokee Nation filed a lawsuit against major pharmaceutical companies, claiming they have pumped dangerous painkillers into Native American communities in Oklahoma.
There is no end to medical madness and all the ways it can come back to haunt you. Cases of hepatitis C in the United States have nearly tripled within a five-year period, reaching a new 15-year high of around 34,000 new hepatitis C infections in 2015, federal health officials reported. Experts attribute the higher rates to more injection drug use during the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The Americans at the CDC and FDA would rather cover it all up and let the massacre of minds and hearts continue. The FDAhas actually "certified" a 2009 letter sent anonymously by FDA staff to President Obama describing "systemic corruption and wrongdoing that permeates all levels of FDA."
A 2017 study in Africa compared a DTP/OPV (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, oral polio) vaccinated group of children to an unvaccinated group. The authors found there was a 10-fold increase risk in death in the vaccinated group that received only the DPT shot, as compared to the unvaccinated group.
Merck's Gardasil vaccine causes death, collapse and chronic illnessin young women and girls, including a new, never-before described"disease" called Juvenile ALS, a fatal condition in which the nervoussystem is slowly destroyed while consciousness remains unimpaired.
In the flu vaccine, there is a whopping 51,000 ppb (parts per billion) of mercury in the multi-dose flu vaccine—the most common type of flu vaccine given. How much is 51,000 ppb? It is 25,000 times the legal maximum for mercury in drinking waterestablished by the Environmental Protection Agency. Keep in mind that when you inject mercury, it is 100% absorbed so it is more toxic to inject it as compared to eating it in fish or drinking it in water. Do pediatricians rise up against the CDC and complain?
For those who think vaccines are safe and pediatricians are saints in white jackets, know that the United States government, as of August 6, 2008, paid out 1.8 billion dollars ($1,804,415,262.35) to parents who brought the cases of their children killed by vaccines or severely damaged (autism) in front of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.
Corporations that produce drugs that kill and hurt hundreds of thousands of people a year, even when they are properly prescribed, are protected by governments, politicians and arrogant medical officials.
Obamacare and the entire medical establishment paradigm is to force western medicine down everyone's throat. Karl Denninger says about Obamacare, "But for virtually everyone else these "plans" are nothing more than financial rape." "Every step of the way, the US medical system is greased to perpetuate fraud against taxpayers, against patients, against insurers," writes Mike Shedlock.
Conclusion
Contemporary medicine has become the practice of pharmaceutical terrorism. Too many doctors think they know better about how other peoples' lives should be lived or ended. "The FDA has assumed for itself Godlike power, requiring that its official approval be obtained before any substance can legally be used in the prevention and treatment of disease. The FDA's legal-regulatory control therefore is totalitarian and Napoleonic in construct; what it does not explicitly permit as a medicine is implicitly forbidden," writes Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo.com.
The worst terrorists are of course those who will not admit they are. Medicine kills more people than any other form of terrorism. Did you know that the CDC is looking for police powers for a mandatory vaccination program? Get vaccinated or go to jail!
Radiologists administer near lethal dosages meaning they put their cancer patients in front of a nuclear firing squad when they administer radiation as a cancer treatment.
When radiation therapy is used to treat cancer, a very large dose of radiation, about 5,000,000 millirem (or 5,000 rem) (50,000 mSv) is delivered to the tumor site. Below is a chart that says that each dose of radiation treatment delivers 2,000,000 millirem so with the multiple treatments most patients receive it is easy to see how fast they get up to a fatal dose. Ten thousand mSv is a fatal dose. That is 10,000,000 millirem.
The general nature of 'evil' is to not have consciousness of the effect that our actions have on the feelings and emotional world of others. Doctors have no excuse for how many people they kill each year, at least in America—statistics are kept and published.
The destiny of medicine is in the hands of madmen—totally deranged executives of big pharmaceutical companies in cooperation with the FDA and doctors—who are hell bent on getting as many people on their dangerous drugs as they possibly can.
Pharmaceutical terrorism is a term I coined 14 years ago when I published Cry of the Heart, a book about the tragic situation centering on the childhood vaccination program. That work reached its full expression in The Terror of Pediatric Medicine.
Dr. Viera Scheibner gives us an explanation of why some doctors have fallen to such a low state.
"The inability to listen and observe the truth has created a breed of medical practitioners who inflict illness rather than healing, who become accusers rather than helpers, and who are ultimately just covering up - whether consciously or unknowingly, but with frighteningly increasing frequency - for the disasters created by their useless and deadly concoctions and sanctimonious ministrations."As long as Big Pharma runs medicine, we will never have a health care system that has interest in teaching people how to be healthy. When profits come from sickness, the corporations find creative ways of sickening people with their dangerous drugs, surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments not to mention all their dangerous tests (CAT Scans) where they cannot even control the dosages of radiation most patients receive
