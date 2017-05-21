At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed in a coordinated terror attack by the Taliban on Sunday.According to Bismillah Afghanmal, the governor of Zabul province,He also said 15 policemen were wounded in the assault, adding that police reinforcements have been dispatched to all 6 checkpoints, previously raided by the Taliban.The latter have since claimed responsibility for Sunday's coordinated terror attack on their websites, saying it it was done in the scope of their annual spring offensive, usually carried out between late April and May.