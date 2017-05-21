At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed in a coordinated terror attack by the Taliban on Sunday.

According to Bismillah Afghanmal, the governor of Zabul province, a group of heavily armed Taliban fighters launched coordinated attack on 6 police checkpoints in the Shahjoi district of Zabul province in south-eastern Afghanistan and which lasted about 4 hours.

He also said 15 policemen were wounded in the assault, adding that police reinforcements have been dispatched to all 6 checkpoints, previously raided by the Taliban.

The latter have since claimed responsibility for Sunday's coordinated terror attack on their websites, saying it it was done in the scope of their annual spring offensive, usually carried out between late April and May.

The Taliban also threatened they will attack positions and infrastructure of foreign armed forces, currently deployed in the country.