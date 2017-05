The Trump administration is relaxing school lunch requirements set under the Obama administration.The changes do not affect the basics of the current crony system. Recall that two of the biggest school lunch suppliers used their money and political influence to twist regulations so that a slice of pizza would be considered a vegetable and kids could be served all of the French fries they wanted.School lunch is also marred by outright corruption. The US Department of Agriculture pays $1 billion per year to buy produce and meat for school lunches.Those seeming kickbacks—the management companies call them "rebates"—are arguably illegal. The New York Attorney General sued one management company and receivedAnd let's not forget that in 2003, the USDA approved irradiated meat for the school lunch program . Since then, Congress has placed limitations on irradiated meat in school lunches, but it is still served. You can guess why the government wants to "nuke" surplus meat—it is because it may be rotten.With regard to the Trump changes, allowing 1% milk provides at least some acknowledgement that dairy fat is not bad. Even so, public officials continue to ignore the evidence indicating that whole dairy, as opposed to low-fat or non-fat, is the healthier option. Research has shown that consuming whole-fat dairy lowers the risk of diabetes, heart disease, bowel cancer, and causes less weight gain compared to low-fat and non-fat dairy.Giving children flavored low-fat or non-fat milk just adds insult to injury. Flavored milk contains all kinds of additives like high fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners like aspartame—a zero-calorie sweetener which Pepsi has just agreed to remove from its diet soda because of well-founded consumer concerns about safety. In addition, the chocolate in chocolate milk may interfere with calcium absorption, and this is true whether the chocolate is real or artificial.In order to fix what's wrong with school lunch, we must prioritize kids' health over Big Food's bottom line.