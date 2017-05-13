Casper police have arrested two Colorado men after both showed officers their separate stashes of marijuana in their motel rooms.



The Casper Star-Tribune reports Eric Jarrin told the front desk his marijuana had been stolen Tuesday. Management then called authorities, who arrived and confronted Jarrin.



An arrest affidavit states Jarrin told officer he had a sticky form of marijuana, "dabs," left, but all his plant marijuana had been stolen. Jarrin showed officers his "dabs," and then was arrested for possession of marijuana.



A separate arrest affidavit states Christopher Rathe had walked passed investigating officers smelling like marijuana. Officers confronted him, and he too took authorities to a motel room and showed them a marijuana stash. He then was arrested for possession of marijuana.



.