Sweat fights germs.

Sweating detoxes the body — especially bisphenol A (BPA).

It makes you happy to work up a sweat.

Sweat gives you glowing skin.

Sweat helps heal wounds.

Sweating is a vital function of our bodies that regulates core body temperature - overheating can be fatal. When the temperature rises over 37 degrees Celsius or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, sweating appears as a cooling-down process that keeps us alive.Here are 5 reasons to regularly work up a sweat:Natural antimicrobial agents from sweat keep in balance the microbiome on the skin. Opportunistic bacteria can irritate and proliferate the skin. Sweat helps the body to keep under control these bad bugs.According to research sweating may be especially effective at releasing (BPA) from the body. BPA is a chemical that interferes with developmental, neurological and reproductive function, and it is present all around us. Especially beneficial may be, while we are taking steps to reduce our exposure to BPA, to support our body to release the substance through sweating.Many people feel it after a workout and it has been shown that sweat boosts endorphins and makes you happy.Sweating helps unclog and open pores, which can help blemish-prone skin. You'll maximize this benefit by pouring very hot water into a ceramic bowl, and creating your own homemade 'facial sauna'. Place your head above the steam, and cover your head and the bowl with a towel. (With winter on its way, take a handful of herbs, like chamomile, rose petals, or marshmallow root and toss them in the water.) Steam for 3 to 8 minutes and stop at any sign of overheating or discomfort. Follow with an all-botanical clay mask, which will take out all the impurities of your open pores.According to research from the University of Michigan, the sweat released from millions of eccrine glands throughout our body contains stem cells that help heal skin burns and scrapes. This recent discovery might be surprising, but humans are the only mammals that have eccrine sweat glands. So the question is: Does our sweat hold other magical powers?!