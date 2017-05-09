Society's Child
Death toll in Iran mine explosion rises to 42
BBC
Tue, 09 May 2017 10:06 UTC
An official in the Golestan provincial government, Reza Morovati, said seven more bodies had been recovered from the Zemestan-Yurt mine, near Azadshahr.
Efforts to remove rubble and search for other bodies were continuing, he added.
The blast occurred when methane gas that had accumulated inside a tunnel was ignited, causing it to collapse.
On Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani faced a protest from angry miners and the families of victims when he visited the site.
People jumped and banged on the car carrying Mr Rouhani.
"Why is there no safety at the mine? Why does no one care?" shouted a spokesman for the miners, in a video shared on social media.
"Last year, we gathered in front of the governor's office together with our wives because we were unpaid for 14 months. And you, the president, didn't even notice."
Earlier, Mr Rouhani had declared that anyone found at fault over the accident would be "found and dealt with accordingly, without any exceptions".
The mine, which employed more than 500 workers, will stay shut for six months while an investigation is carried out.
Sunday's protest took place less than two weeks before an election in which Mr Rouhani is standing for a second term.
His conservative rivals for the presidency have accused him of failing to revive Iran's economy following the country's landmark nuclear deal with world powers.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Dragon-skin ice, has been discovered by scientists, forged by intense Antarctic gales
- Neoliberalism, a species of fascism
- Is Rex Tillerson a 'realist' in Washington?
- Israel's proof of Marwan Barghouti's terrorism is a cookie
- NATO troops, wanted by Ankara for coup attempt, granted asylum in Germany
- Improve memory and cognitive function with ashwagandha
- US sending heavier weapons to Syrian Kurds, protection to Turkey
- WHO: Cholera outbreak in Yemen kills 25 per week
- NPR tries to undermine Wikileaks' credibility, with deliberate and brazen lie
- Michigan freeze - Two million pounds of asparagus lost
- Jakarta governor sentenced to two years for 'blasphemy' against Islam
- Cops laugh and gawk at young mother dying in her jail cell
- French police clear up to 1,600 migrants from Paris camp
- Bumble Bee Foods agrees to pay $25 million fine for price fixing with competitors
- Rand Paul accuses Obama of spying on him using NSA intercepts
- Syria's FM says Russian military, not UN troops, to police safe zones
- Wife calls 911 for husband's panic attack -- cops show up and beat him to death
- Yuk! Bizarre creatures found inside coconut water carton
- Who is destroying Syria? Pretty much everyone
- Chicago PD fears military-style weapons and armor-piercing bullets among gangs
- Neoliberalism, a species of fascism
- Is Rex Tillerson a 'realist' in Washington?
- Israel's proof of Marwan Barghouti's terrorism is a cookie
- NATO troops, wanted by Ankara for coup attempt, granted asylum in Germany
- US sending heavier weapons to Syrian Kurds, protection to Turkey
- WHO: Cholera outbreak in Yemen kills 25 per week
- NPR tries to undermine Wikileaks' credibility, with deliberate and brazen lie
- Jakarta governor sentenced to two years for 'blasphemy' against Islam
- Rand Paul accuses Obama of spying on him using NSA intercepts
- Syria's FM says Russian military, not UN troops, to police safe zones
- Who is destroying Syria? Pretty much everyone
- Pentagon Military Intelligence Operations and US Office of National Intelligence requests more billions
- The US intelligence agency has a long history of helping to kill leaders around the world
- Second soldier arrested in not-so-strange plot to kill politicians and blame refugees
- Syrian Army's new plans: Secure the realm, attack ISIS in the east
- Tunnel collapse at Hanford nuclear site, emergency declared
- China tests new missile in Bohai Sea near Korean peninsula
- Boots on the ground: US, UK, and Jordan reportedly deploy thousands of troops in southern Syria
- Washington's McCarthyism of Russia-gate
- Stephen Colbert's potty mouth leads to FCC investigation after obscene Trump joke
- Cops laugh and gawk at young mother dying in her jail cell
- French police clear up to 1,600 migrants from Paris camp
- Bumble Bee Foods agrees to pay $25 million fine for price fixing with competitors
- Wife calls 911 for husband's panic attack -- cops show up and beat him to death
- Yuk! Bizarre creatures found inside coconut water carton
- Chicago PD fears military-style weapons and armor-piercing bullets among gangs
- Death toll in Iran mine explosion rises to 42
- Young people in UK increasingly see having sex below the legal age of consent, 16, as "normal part of growing up"
- US domestic violence hotline sees sharp rise in calls from immigrants, study
- Russia celebrates Victory Day: Thousands of troops and state-of-the-art weaponry on parade
- Penn State student said frat brothers ignored pleas to help classmate who died after hazing
- Brawls break out in Fort Lauderdale airport over cancelled Spirit flights
- Depopulation corn: Is GM corn the reason for rising infertility rates?
- "Teenage schoolchildren thrown into war": WWII hero recounts the horrors and bravery on the Eastern Front
- Famous holistic Lyme MD who battled the government dies in accident
- EU residents in panic, number of UK passport applications jump ahead of Brexit
- Grieving husband slept beside dead wife for 6 nights
- Israel sued by family of 18 month old Palestinian toddler burned alive by Israeli settlers
- Class-action lawsuit alleges Mississippi county sheriff's department put black residents in 'permanent state of siege'
- Long time coming: Indigenous Australians exposed to radiation during Britain's nuclear testing to receive healthcare aid
- The humble stirrup gave rise to the Mongol empire
- What really happened in the 1989 Tiananmen Square "Massacre"
- 3 out of 4 German soldiers were killed by Soviet army during WWII
- Victory is meaningless without the victor's benevolence: Russian priest tells story of largest German WW2 cemetery in Russia
- Russian MoD publishes one-of-a kind WWII archive videos
- 80 years on: Hindenburg disaster theories detailed in declassified FBI records
- Russia declassifies secret report on horrifying Nazi crimes in wartime Ukraine
- Merck's president led secret biowarfare program - influencing experiments on Americans
- 3,000yo hoard of Bronze Age axe heads uncovered in Norwegian field - find considered 'spectacular'
- The deep history of US and Britain's never-ending Cold War on Russia
- Arnon Milchan: The movie producer involved in an Israeli nuclear smuggling ring
- Newly identified dinosaur is earliest titanosaur on record
- Pentagon Papers: Will the real Daniel Ellsberg please stand up!
- The Stay Behinds: The truth regarding NATO's "secret armies"
- Ancient temple to mysterious Roman deity unearthed in Turkey
- Ice Age animal bones discovered during Los Angeles subway excavation
- What Zionists really mean when they say "there was no Palestine" - and why they're "not even wrong"
- Study suggests humans were in North America 100,000 years earlier than previously believed
- Mississippi historians: Around 20,000 freed slaves perished in barbaric Union Army's Devil's Punchbowl encampment
- Still think the US government is innocent? - Dr William Pepper reveals who really killed MLK
- Improve memory and cognitive function with ashwagandha
- Homo naledi, a newly added species to human family tree may have lived alongside our early ancestors
- Turning chicken poop and weeds into biofuel
- Sound advice: Human noise pervasive even in US protected areas, threatens endangered species
- Icelandic babies who can stand at four months make science headlines
- Terminator robots - The military is using human brain waves to teach robots how to shoot
- Newest secret US spacecraft returns to Earth after over 700 days in orbit
- Study: Alarming decrease in oceans' dissolved oxygen level
- Billionaires say they'll end disease - evolution says otherwise
- Huge impact crater discovered near the Falklands Islands
- Alarming ethical conundrum: Do we need an international body to regulate genetic engineering?
- How flu viruses hijack human cells
- Emotional chatting machine: Human-robot interactions take step forward with chatbot
- Microsoft thinks the smartphone is 'already dead'
- What's your brain doing when you process information?
- First large Chinese-made passenger jet C919 takes flight, seeks to rival Boeing and Airbus
- First-ever 'moon' bricks bring 3D printed lunar colony a step closer
- US Navy launches colossal 46,000 ton Landing Helicopter Assault warship
- Stunning Mars 360 video captures mountains, craters and 'beaches' on Red Planet
- New study suggests meteor showers sparked volcanic eruptions
- Dragon-skin ice, has been discovered by scientists, forged by intense Antarctic gales
- Michigan freeze - Two million pounds of asparagus lost
- Lightning strikes kill 16 in a day in 9 districts of Bangladesh
- Bear charges two cyclists on trail in Slovakia
- Deep 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Vanuatu
- First time in its 68 year history: California's Squaw Valley ski resort to stay open past July 4th
- Thousands evacuated due to floods in Guangzhou, China; record levels of rain
- Grand solar minimum volcanoes simultaneously collapsed Mayan, Roman & Chinese societies
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - April 2017: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 6-month-old baby dies after attack from pit bull in Las Vegas
- Food bills set to rise as drought threatens to wipe out UK crops: Farmers warn lack of rain is hitting barley, wheat and sugar beet
- Shallow 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's southern coast
- Strong spring storm drops baseball-sized hail in Denver
- Monster wildfire displaces thousands in Georgia
- Wild elephant kills two in Karnataka, India
- Britain: Upcoming little ice age predicates River Thames freezes over by 2019, could kill millions
- Third time cattle futures halted as prices rise to daily limit, supermarket prices up and up
- Strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Tanaga Volcano, Alaska
- Irish beach washed away by storms over 30 years ago suddenly returns after freak tide
- Researchers find first known evidence of deer scavenging on bones of human corpse
- Wellingtonians return from holiday to find meteorite in garden
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Study: Daily dose of cannabis extract could help memory in old age
- The world looks the other way while Big Pharma's pollution creates deadly superbugs
- How to boost your collagen to improve skin and muscle repair
- The more time children spend using handheld devices, the more likely they are to delay speaking
- 1 in 5 Australians are 'revenge porn' victims, study reveals
- The Ketogenic diet: Recommended by doctors to treat Cancer
- Minimal exercise protects against depressive symptoms in older adults
- Dr. Mark Sircus: Iodine replaces vaccines & antibiotics
- The FDA will launch a propaganda campaign to educate the public about GMOs
- A life-threatening habit: The mindless use of Big Pharma drugs
- Preserving the public vaccine policy: American Academy of Pediatrics refuses to back vaccine claims with science
- The Gardasil scandal continues: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, POTS and the dangers of aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines
- U.S. police warn of opioid drug so potent it can be fatal 'just by touching'
- Science paper accidentally admits most flu shots don't work
- Stress is a neurotoxin - it can knock 20 years off your life
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Avoiding the amygdala hijack - Strategies for surviving the signs of the times
- 'It's dangerous to call breastfeeding natural' - Pediatricians promoting disinformation
- Lifestyle changes can reverse Alzheimer's
- Why people who think juicing is healthy are wrong
- Surprising link discovered between blood sugar and glioma brain cancer
- Generating positive momentum to change your life one small step at a time
- What makes a good life? Lessons from the longest study on happiness - Robert Waldinger
- This simple game helps reduce traumatic memory by 62%
- Good news for worrywarts: Fretting could be beneficial if used as a motivator for healthy behavior
- Study finds psychopathic personalities gravitate to business and economic degrees
- Listening to your heart (beat) can help you become more empathetic
- The secret to honesty revealed: it feels better
- Embracing vulnerability is the most powerful yoga
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- The miracle of the present moment
- The placebo effect can help mend a broken heart
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
Quote of the Day
An Ideal is merely an escape, an avoidance of what is, a contradiction of what is. An ideal prevents direct action upon what is. To have peace, we will have to love, we will have to begin not to live an ideal life but to see things as they are and act upon them, transform them.
- J. Krishnamurti
Recent Comments
Guerilla warfare. It seems that the collapse of so many civilizations preceeding their 'rise' would factor into their success as well, no?
Yes, much easier becoming a cop than a beautician.
He should get an extra six months tacked on for wearing that shirt
Article is good. Comments are great.
As horrible as this article makes the situation appear and as sad as I am for her and her children, the fact remains that she took the pills, they...
Death toll in Iran mine explosion rises to 42At least 42 people are now known to have been killed by an explosion at a coal mine in north-eastern Iran last Wednesday, state media report. An official in the Golestan provincial government,...