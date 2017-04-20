"It has gone on for a long time, we see Iranian supplied missiles being fired by the Houthis into Saudi Arabia and this is something, with the number of innocent people dying inside Yemen, it has simply got to be brought to an end"
Comment: No mention of the fact that the Yemeni people are suffering and dying at the hands of Saudi Arabia.
Mattis according to Reuters "gave no details on what additional support, if any, the United States would provide to the Saudi-led coalition. But he said he was looking to deepen and broaden the relationship between the two countries on the trip."
Mattis will meet with King Salman and Deputy Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman to discuss how both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia will move forward to counter Iran, Al-Qaeda and other terrorist networks in the region.
The report mentioned Jon Alterman who is the head of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) a think tank in Washington D.C. and said "The near-term Saudi concern is how they send a message to the Iranians in Yemen, and they would like full-throated American support."
The report also mentioned that "congressional sources say the Trump administration is on the verge of notifying Congress of the proposed sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia."
The war drums are beating as the Trump Administration wants to initially target Iran and that is something Israel would deeply appreciate. Trump has mentioned to the Israeli lobby (AIPAC) in 2016 that Iran "will be a very, very major problem for Saudi Arabia." That was a sign that a Trump presidency would mean a wider war in the Middle East region involving Iran, Syria and Hezbollah.
"Mattis will also be visiting Egypt, Qatar and Israel on a trip which may give clarity on the Trump administration's tactics in the fight against Islamic State militants and its willingness to use more military power than former President Barack Obama did" the report said.
A major war is on the horizon with Trump's "jingoistic" attitude towards Middle Eastern countries. The Trump administration will lead the world into a perilous journey with endless wars that can eventually lead to a nuclear standoff with Russia and China.
Trump's flip-flop on a peaceful solution around the world was a farce from the start. Trump works for the establishment (or the New World Order) make no mistake about that. You don't get into the White House with your own political agenda just because the American people voted you in; you carry out the agenda of the establishment, plain and simple.
The new boss is the same as the old boss and the next boss will the same as the current boss because its business and war as usual in Washington. As long as the corporations, banking cartels, the military-Industrial complex, the intelligence community and the establishment remain in power in Washington, endless war and poverty will continue to be the norm. Trump's new slogan should be "Make America Kill Again and Again and Again...."
