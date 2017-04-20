Trump's Defense Secretary James "Mad Dog" Mattis signaled to Saudi Arabia that the U.S. is seriously considering a deeper role into the Saudi-Yemen conflict that has devastated the poorest country in the Middle East since the war began in 2015. Mattis made his first trip to Saudi Arabia as the Defense Secretary and of course mentioned Iran's "alleged role" by supplying missiles to the Houthis and how innocent people were being killed. Mattis went on to say:"It has gone on for a long time, we see Iranian supplied missiles being fired by the Houthis into Saudi Arabia and this is something, with the number of innocent people dying inside Yemen, it has simply got to be brought to an end"Mattis will meet with King Salman and Deputy Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman to discuss how both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia will move forward to counter Iran, Al-Qaeda and other terrorist networks in the region.The report mentioned Jon Alterman who is the head of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) a think tank in Washington D.C. and said "The near-term Saudi concern is how they send a message to the Iranians in Yemen, and they would like full-throated American support."The report also mentioned that "congressional sources say the Trump administration is on the verge of notifying Congress of the proposed sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia."The war drums are beating as the Trump Administration wants to initially target Iran and that is something Israel would deeply appreciate. Trump has mentioned to the Israeli lobby (AIPAC) in 2016 that Iran "will be a very, very major problem for Saudi Arabia." That was a sign that a Trump presidency would mean a wider war in the Middle East region involving Iran, Syria and Hezbollah.A major war is on the horizon with Trump's "jingoistic" attitude towards Middle Eastern countries. The Trump administration will lead the world into a perilous journey with endless wars that can eventually lead to a nuclear standoff with Russia and China.Trump's flip-flop on a peaceful solution around the world was a farce from the start. Trump works for the establishment (or the New World Order) make no mistake about that. You don't get into the White House with your own political agenda just because the American people voted you in; you carry out the agenda of the establishment, plain and simple.