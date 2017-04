© Fred Prouser/Reuters



according to a report from the American Lung Association, citing data from"California has dominated the top 10 list every year. In fact, a California city has been number one every year since the report began in 2000," Will Barrett, Senior Policy Analyst for the American Lung Association in California.While 125 million Americans are still living with high rates of pollution, the report found it wasbased on earlier data. The progress in cleaner air has come in part due toleading to fewer days of high ozone levels and lower levels of year-round particle pollution."Americans' lung health is far better protected than it was before the Clean Air Act health protections began nearly five decades ago," said Harold Wimmer, national president and CEO of the American Lung Association, about the 'State of Air' report released on Wednesday."However, this report adds to the evidence that ongoing changes in our climate make it harder to protect human health. As we move into an ever warmer climate, cleaning up these pollutants will become ever more challenging, highlighting a critical importance of protecting the Clean Air Act."California's soaring population, weather and topography are all factors that contribute to its air pollution, in a state where many people commute and live inThe report found that fewer people suffered year-round levels of particle pollution, which comes from coal-fired power plants and diesel engine exhaust fumes, both targeted by the Clean Air Act, although 19.9 million were still living with unhealthy levels. California'sThe 2017 report found thatthan in the 2016 report, although 116.5 million lived in counties that have too much pollution. Los Angeles remains the most polluted city for ozone, which is created by emissions from power plants, cars and trucks., and can trigger coughing and asthma attacks, and may even shorten life," stated the report."The Clean Air Act is the most important tool in the fight for healthy air; it has successfully saved lives and improved by driving emission reductions for more than 47 years," Wimmer said. "We urge President Trump, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and members of Congress to fully fund, implement and enforce the Clean Air act for all pollutants - including those that drive climate change and make it harder to achieve health air for all.""Everyone has a fundamental right to breathe healthy air," said Wimmer.The report also comes with recommendations for ways the public can help create cleaner air. Among them are driving less, using less electricity, not burning wood or trash, and requiring local schools to use clean school buses.