Our bodies have a knack for telling us when something is wrong - but that only works if we catch the signals. Fortunately, we're here to explain what your eyes may be trying to tell you.Styes that persist or return repeatedly to the same location may be a sign of sebaceous gland carcoma, a rare cancer. Seek immediate medical attention.Losses of eyebrow hair - especially to the outer edges of your eyebrow - may be a sign of thyroid disease.Blurry vision and burning eyes may be symptoms of computer vision syndrome - the result of extra attention spent focusing on pixels and strain as a result of lacking contrast. You may need to spend less time staring at screens.Blind spots may result from migraine auras, especially if accompanied by shimmering lights or wavy lines. This normally includes a headache as well.If you feel a bulging sensation, your eyes may be reacting to hyperthyroidism, or an overactive thyroid gland.While most common in infants, this can result in adults as well, and is known as jaundice. Jaundice is a sign of gallbladder, bile duct, or liver problems.If diabetic and suffering from blurred vision, this may be diabetic retinopathy - and is a leading cause of blindness in American adults.These are all potentially stroke warning signs - seek medical attention immediately.Learn more about the connection between health and your eyes in the video below!