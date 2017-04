© WOODTV

A loud sound from an unknown source has prompted concern in Grandville and the surrounding area prompting numerous calls to 911.Kent County dispatchers say they've received nearly two dozen calls reporting a loud explosion-type sound. Police have been searching the area, but were unable to determine the source of the noise.Reports of the situation began coming into the 24 Hour News 8 newsroom around 8:30 p.m Saturday.Emergency responders remain perplexed as to what caused the sound.Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.