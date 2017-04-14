© earthclinic

How to Take An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath

Health Benefits of an Apple Cider Vinegar Bath

chronic body odor

tinea versicolor

eczema

psoriasis

acne

dermatitis

cellulite

boils

ringworm

molluscum contagiousum

fever

UTI

yeast infection

hemorrhoids

bug bites

chicken pox

oily hair

Apple Cider Vinegar Sitz Bath

Apple Cider Vinegar Foot Soak

If you think apple cider vinegar added to your bath would ruin your bathing experience, you may be up to the risk after you read about the marvelous health benefits of this healing soak.Apple cider vinegar baths are an easy natural remedy for a number of health problems. ACV baths can improve your skin and hair, promote healing of infections, reduce body odor and help you to sleep better. Don't knock it until you try it!All you need to do to take a healing ACV bath is add 1 cup of raw and organic apple cider vinegar to your warm tub of water. Then relax and soak in your vinegar bath for 15 - 20 minutes. Be sure to rinse your hair and face in the water as well. You may choose to rinse off in the shower or not after you bathe.Depending upon what you are treating you may wish to take an ACV bath every other day, weekly, or as needed. For some conditions, especially if it brings you great relief, you may wish to take and ACV bath each day. You will need to experiment around a bit with the amount of apple cider vinegar you add to your bath. You may decide you only need ½ cup of vinegar per bath. Or you may need 2-3 cups of vinegar per bath. Your own preference, the amount of time you soak and the size of your bathtub will all affect the amount that ends up working the best for you.While it may seem that a bath in vinegar would do no more than pickle you, the nutrients and pH of apple cider vinegar can promote healing.If you do not have access to a full bathtub, or you are just not a "soak in the bath" kind of a person, you may be able to benefit from the apple cider vinegar bath concept anyway.You can add apple cider vinegar to a sitz bath (1/4 cup per sitz bath) to assist healing of yeast infections, UTI's or hemorrhoids.You can add a cup of apple cider vinegar to a foot bath to treat gout, ankle sprains, toenail fungus, heel spurs or athlete's foot. To treat fungal problems or heel spurs you may need to repeat your foot bath daily for a month or more. Ideally you will soak your feet for 20-30 minutes each time you soak.