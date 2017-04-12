Science & Technology
Signs of life possibly discovered at deepest point on Earth
Tue, 11 Apr 2017 19:37 UTC
The fragments were brought to the sea floor by massive mud volcanoes near the Mariana trench - the deepest place on the planet. If scientists confirm evidence of microbial life in the material it will triple the previous estimated depth limit for life within the Earth's mantle.
A team of scientists lead by Oliver Plümper, a researcher at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. During an analysis of the mineral-rich mud, the team did not find intact microbes but did observe traces of organic material.
Hydrocarbons, lipids, and amino acids were found in 46 rock samples drilled from the mud volcano chemicals associated with bacterial waste products, reported Science Alert.
"This is another hint at a great, deep biosphere on our planet," Plumper told National Geographic. "It could be huge or very small, but there is definitely something going on that we don't understand yet."
Dr Ivan Savov from the University of Leeds, who also worked on the research, added in a statement that the findings reveal a "new insight into the habitability of the planet."
"Given the difficulty of obtaining samples from the deep earth, there have not been many opportunities to explore how microbial life can be supported in the absence of photosynthesis," Savov explained. "The mantle rocks we studied give us a link between the deep carbon cycle and the surface world."
While the scientists admit the source of the organic chemicals is not clear, they say there is a possibility of life at this depth given the currently known temperature limit for life of 122°C and the likely temperatures under the mud volcanoes.
One possibility the researchers suggest is that the depth provided a sheltered habitat, allowing life to survive there during the "more violent phases of Earth's early history."
The Mariana Trench, located in the western Pacific ocean, is part of the Izu-Bonin-Mariana subduction system that forms the boundary between two tectonic plates. In the film 2012, director James Cameron made the first solo journey to the trench's deepest point, the Challenger Deep, following in the footsteps of the manned descent by the Trieste in 1960.
The symptoms of fascist thinking are colored by environment and adapted to immediate circumstances. But always and everywhere they can be identified by their appeal to prejudice and by the desire to play upon the fears and vanities of different groups in order to gain power.
Their final objective toward which all their deceit is directed is to capture political power so that, using the power of the state and the power of the market simultaneously, they may keep the common man in eternal subjection.
Point 2 in the full document "We will send you similar papers on other countries as they are completed"
"Call me when there is an Ubuntu word for Neurosurgeon." Ubuntu is not a language. The language of ubuntu is 'bantu'.
Oh no. I just spotted some masonic symbolism in that French Petula Clark vid. Damn. Now I'm going to be placed on a left-hand-path illuminati...
That's put me firmly on the 'dissident watch' list then, as I've always been a fan of arch-subversive sonic-urban-guerrilla Petula Clark...
You guys are letting your hatered of liberals blind your mind. The author is simply saying that a person is not a stable entity. Who you are is...
