The most memorable part of Powell's speech was when he held up a fake vial of anthrax before the Assembly, inviting his listeners to imagine what would happen if Hussein unleashed this terrible contagion against the West.

"We must ensure that he [Saddam] does not get to use the weapons he has, or get hold of the weapons he wants," Blair warned his countrymen.

At the same time, Hans Blix and his team of UN weapons inspectors were on the ground in Iraq, finding absolutely nothing to support the apocalyptic claims being made back in London and Washington.

But photographs alone are not enough to prove guilt, and I would suppose that Nikki Haley and the Trump administration are fully aware of that.

President Donald J. Trump was right to strike at the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for using a weapon of mass destruction, the nerve agent sarin, against its own people," Anthony J. Blinken cheer-leaded in an opinion piece in the New York Times. "Mr. Trump may not want to be "president of the world" but when a tyrant blatantly violates a basic norm of international conduct ... the world looks to America to act. Mr. Trump did, and for that he should be commended.

Pundits and reporters are seemingly competing for who can be more scornful of President Obama ... gleefully parsing Obama's language for weakness, and essentially demanding a major military assault — while failing to ask the tough questions about what if any good it could actually accomplish.

In a nation that considers itself peaceful and civilized, the case for military action should be overwhelmingly stronger than the case against," Froomkin rightly advised. "It must face, and survive, aggressive questioning.

It is quickly proving to be the tragedy of American politics that this insane rush to war is no longer controlled by the people, or questioned by the media, but rather is something that is declared - unilaterally -

These American war games, endorsed by a mendacious media, and largely ignored by a marginalized, misinformed public, must be brought to heel before the dogs of war are unleashed, never to return home again.

Robert Bridge, an American writer and journalist based in Moscow, Russia, is the author of the book on corporate power, "Midnight in the American Empire", released in 2013.