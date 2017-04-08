© Reuters/Ammar Abdullah

The campaign under the hashtag #SavaşaHayır (#NotoWar) was launched by Turkish Twitter users after the US missile strike hit a Syrian Air Force base.The hashtag #SavaşaHayır managed to go viral, despite the statements of the Turkish government suggesting that it supports the strike in Syria.​On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.According to Homs Governor Talal Barazi, the attack killed five people and injured seven others.​Following the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that if Washington decides to launch a military operation in Syria, Turkey will support the move.Earlier in the day, CNN reported that US President Donald Trump is considering military action in Syria after the chemical attack in Idlib. The media outlet did not specify the exact type of "military action" the US leader is considering."May Trump's words about the [possible US] intervention in Syria not remain words. We are ready to support the US operation if it has come to this," Erdogan said in a broadcast on Kanal 7.Russia described the attack as an act of aggression against a sovereign state.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the incident needs to be cleared up before making any accusations.In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.