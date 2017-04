© Occupy Corporatism

Hersh's Findings

"In the latest attack on civilians, more than 100 people, including children, were believed to have been killed by chemical weapons in a rebel-held town in Idlib Province on Tuesday. A doctor there said the victims' pupils were reduced to pinhole-size dots, a characteristic of nerve agents and other banned toxic substances.



"The United States put the blame for the attack on the Syrian government and its patrons, Russia and Iran, and suggested that the salvo was a war crime. While the attack was among the deadliest uses of chemical weapons in Syria in years, it was far from an isolated case.



"During the war, the Assad government has been accused of regularly using chlorine gas, which is less deadly than the agent used on Tuesday and is legal in its commercial form. According to the Violations Documentation Center, an antigovernment watchdog, more than 1,100 Syrians have been killed in chemical weapons and gas attacks."

The Chlorine Cases

Even as The New York Times leads the charge against the Syrian government for this week's alleged chemical attack, it is quietly retreating on its earlier certainty about the 2013 Syria-sarin case. The New York Times, which has never heard an allegation against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that it hasn't immediately believed, has compiledWhy this omission is so surprising is thatwhen the Western media and the Washington establishmentby launching military strikes against the Syrian government to retaliate for Assad "gassing his own people."The retaliation, which would have pummeled the Syrian military, waswho were obsessed with achieving another Mideast "regime change" even if that risked turning Syria over to Al Qaeda and/or the Islamic State. The story of Obama's supposed "red line" retreat has become a treasured groupthink of all the "important people" in D.C.So, for the Times to compile a summary of alleged Assad atrocities, which included a separate section on "chemical attacks," and to leave out the August 2013 casePreviously, the Times- published about a month after the sarin attack - that used ato place the site of the sarin missile launch at a Syrian military base about 9 kilometers from the two impact zones.of Assad's guilt, but it collapsed when it turned out that one of the missiles containedand the other rocket, which did have sarin, had aInvestigative journalist Seymour Hersh further demolished the Assad-sarin myth in an article thatbut the mainstream U.S. media was so hostile to any dissenting view on the Assad-did-it groupthink that Hersh had to publish his findings in the London Review of Books. Later, Turkish police and opposition officials- and I've been told that U.S. intelligence analysts now agree, at least generally, with Hersh's conclusions.But theagainst Assad's military, thus allowing the groupthink to be sustained that Assad was responsible for the 2013 attack. That history became important again on Tuesday when another incident - also apparently involving sarin or a similar poison gas - claimed lives in an Al Qaeda-dominated area of northern Syria.The U.S. mainstream media (along with President Trump and his top aides) immediatelywith Trump and his team threatening to launch aThe 2013 case loomed large in the background with Trump implicitly referencing Obama's presumed failure to enforce his "red line."Prominent U.S. news personalities, such as MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, also have cited the old Assad-was-guilty-in-2013 conventional wisdom to buttress their new rush to judgment over the Tuesday incident. Indeed, the 2013 sarin case has become aBut now we have the Times' list of alleged Assad atrocities, compiled by Russell Goldman, a senior staff editor on the International Desk, that doesn't allege that Assad or his forces were responsible for the 2013 sarin attack.Goldman reports:The reference to the anti-Assad group's claim about the 1,100 Syrians allegedly killed by chemical weapons would presumably include the 2013 sarin incident, although local medical personnel put the death toll much lower, at perhaps several hundred. But note how the Timesin describing those deaths - "more than 1,100 Syrians have been killed" - without attribution of who did the killing. And nothing specific at all about the 2013 sarin case and who was responsible.which also undercuts the claims that the Assad government was responsible for them.at least as allegedly deployed in Syria?U.N. investigators - under intense pressure from the West to find something that could be pinned on Assad - agreed to blame him for a couple of the chlorine allegations coming from rebel forces and their civilian allies. But therelying instead of the testimony of Assad's enemies.In one of the chlorine cases, however, Syrian eyewitnesses came forward to testify thatIn that incident, the U.N. team reached no conclusion as to what had really happened, but neither did the investigators - now alerted to the rebels' tactic of staging chemical attacks - apply any additional skepticism to the other cases.In one case, the rebels and their supporters also claimed to know that an alleged "barrel bomb" contained a canister of chlorine because of the sound that it made while descending. There was no explanation for how that sort of detection was even possible.Yet, despite the flaws in the rebels' chlorine claims - and the collapse of the 2013 sarin case - the Times and other mainstream U.S. news outlets report the chlorine allegations asto sourcing from the U.N. investigators whose careers largely depended on themIf this fuller history were understood, much greater skepticism would be warranted by the new allegations about Assad ordering a new sarin attack. While it's conceivable that Assad's military is guilty - although why Assad would take this risk at this moment is hard to fathom - it's also conceivable thatwould be to draw in the U.S. or Israeli military against the Syrian government, creating space for aAnd, as we should all recall, it's not as if Al Qaeda hasn't killed many innocent civilians before.[For more on the mysterious 2013 sarin case, see a memo from U.S. intelligence veterans, " A Call for Proof on Syrian-Sarin Attack. Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s.