Rainfall accompanied by hailstorm damaged wheat crop in some villages of Patiala district in the past 24 hours. Farmers claimed to suffer huge losses as the revenue department has been asked to assess the damage to the crop. The crop was almost ready for harvesting in a couple of days.Reports of wheat being affected to due inclement weather have come from Danipur, Lalgarh, Fatehpur, Khanpur, Kutbanpur, Fateh Majri, Gajewas and AsarpurSamana tehsildar Ram Kishan and local MLA Rajinder Singh on Wednesday visited the affected villages. Former Union minister Preneet Kaur, wife of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, ordered the deputy commissioner to assess the complete damage to crops in Patiala district and send a report soon.Farmer Balwinder Singh of Danipur said, "My wheat crop is completely damaged and there is no chance of any recovery out of this damaged wheat."Tehsildar Ram Kishan said, "The loss could be more than 80% at some places. However, we are calculating the exact damage. The report will be submitted soon."Hailstorm also damaged the ripe wheat crop at quite a few places in Doaba region. It kept on drizzling for most part of the day. In the evening strong wind coupled witth hailstorm also started which continued for some time in Jalandhar and around. In Nawanshahr and around also it damaged the crop.