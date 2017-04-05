Smoking: it's healthier than Fascism!
A new poll from an anti-smoking group in Kentucky, one of the nation's largest tobacco producing states, says 71 percent support a statewide smoking ban for most public places.

Anti-smoking advocates hope the poll will fuel a push for a public smoking ban in a state that leads the country in the number of tobacco-related cancer cases per 100,000 people.

But working against them is the state's population of smokers and the state's long history of tobacco farming that has sustained generations of voters.

Source: Associated Press