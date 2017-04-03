Science & Technology
'Disturbances' in Saturn's rings snapped by Cassini (PHOTO)
Mon, 03 Apr 2017 17:05 UTC
The unmanned spacecraft captured the image from a distance of nearly 70,000 miles (111,340 kilometers) as it cruised past on March 22.
It shows the unusual phenomenon, known as a "propeller," which is created by small moons or 'moonlets' clearing a space around them in the debris ring encircling Saturn. This particular propeller has been informally named "Earhart."
The photo was taken looking toward the sunlit side of the rings.
"The gap and the propeller are a study in contrasts. The propeller is nothing more than Earhart's attempt to open a gap like Encke using its gravity," NASA explained in a statement.
"However, Earhart's attempt is thwarted by the mass of the ring, which fills in the nascent gap before it can extend very far. Pan is a few thousand times more massive than Earhart, which enables it to maintain a gap that extends all the way around the ring."
The image also shows wave features caused by three of Saturn's other moons, Pandora, Prometheus, and Pan.
"Grand finale" by NASA.
The craft dropped a lander named Huygens on Saturn's largest moon, Titan in January 2005, which discovered a global ocean on the planet's sixth largest moon, Enceladus.
Quote of the Day
So preserve yourselves, my brothers, from the calamities of this place, for distinguishing it is extremely difficult! Souls find it sweet, and then within it they are duped, since they become completely enamored of it.
- Sufi proverb
