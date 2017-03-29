Czech news Právo is reporting that a computer belonging to the president of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, was hacked Monday, resulting in the installation of content containing child pornography.
On the US hacker attack, the Czech president stated...
"I turned on my computer and looked in disbelief for about 10 seconds at what was happening, before I realized that it was a hacker attack."We are certain that the Czech Republic or the EU, will find a way to blame the US hacker attack on Russian hackers.
Via Sputnik News Agency...
Members of the president's IT team were able to track the source of the hack to somewhere within the state of Alabama, in the United States, according to Nigerian news website Pulse.ng. No further details were offered.
Known as a populist-leftist and an avowed climate-change denier, Zeman, 72, supports an end to the current sanction regime by the West against Russia and is a strong critic of Islamic extremism. He recently announced his intention to run for a second five-year term in the upcoming 2018 presidential elections.
