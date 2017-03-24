What led you to focus on sleep as a specialty?

"Not sleeping enough can result in impaired performance that can really harm people."

The title of your book is "The Mystery of Sleep." What remains a mystery to you?

The book notes that there has been an upsurge of interest in sleep medicine in recent years. Why is that?

Your book details how sleep apnea was almost unheard of until the 1970s. How common is it and what do readers need to know about it?

What about the average person who can be at risk for sleep apnea, or have it and not know it. What do they need to know?

What sleep problems do you see most frequently, and has that changed over your career?

What sleep advice do people most often fail to follow?

You're currently on sabbatical. What project are you working on now?

What is your sleep ritual?