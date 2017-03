© University of Grenada



Mathematics in natural disasters

in many cases, earthquakes, landslides and tsunamis usually develop together,"

The system reduces the time spent in calculating different situations up to 60 percent. With this simulator, it is possible to immediately obtain information and thusThe numerical model developed by the researchers accurately predicts the effects of the wave and performs a simulation before the actual events in real life. The impact of a tsunami on the coast can range from 10 minutes to several hours from the time it occurs. The simulation takes between five and 10 minutes andwhich allows researchers to anticipate the course of action that should be followed in each case.Specifically, the research has led to an article titled Numerical simulation of tsunamis generated by landslides on multiple GPUs, published in the Advances in Engineering Software journal. This work describes how the algorithm has been implemented so that several graphic processing units (GPUs) may be used simultaneously to accelerate the simulations. In addition, the article presentsThe case involved the largest wave ever to be registered associated with this type of event. The displacement of the slope of a mountain that dragged more than 30 million cubic meters of glacier over the bay generated a wave that flooded zones located more than 500 meters above sea level.The amplitude of tsunamis caused by landslides is greater than that of tsunamis caused by earthquakes, although they tend to have a smaller zone of influence."These phenomena are frequent in mountain areas, and they affect lakes as well as fjords. A landslide tsunami considered of great magnitude usually does not surpass 12 meters in height, which is why the case of Lituya is of special interest, given its magnitude," the authors of the paper told Fundación Descubre foundation.The researchers involved in the study work in geophysical flow modeling and computer simulation, recreating, through computer simulations, the behavior of bodies of water when a giant wave or any other natural disaster occurs.The use of these models also allows the validation of hypotheses about tsunami generation mechanisms. Thus, for example, in thethat resulted in more deaths and missing persons than any in history, was the result of the displacement of a fault of more than 1000 kilometers along the Indian Ocean and came to produce waves up to 30 meters high in some places. "This is explained by submarine landslides caused by an earthquake in areas of submarine canyons. That is,the researcher says.developed by the researchersof a similar nature, such as floods caused by river overflows, coastal shoreline storms, spills or hurricanes, among others. The mathematical models used for this are very similar to those used in tsunami simulations, since the flood mechanism is essentially the same.Currently, EDANYA researchers are developing models for simulating the evolution of sedimentary beds and coastal morphology, as well as their application in other fields, such as astrophysics.