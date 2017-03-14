Yet, astonishingly, the CDC openly admits to all this (and more). In a PDF posted on the CDC website entitled "Vaccine Excipient & Media Summary," the CDC lists all the excipients currently used in vaccines being injected into adults and children across the United States. The CDC's list, current as of January 6, 2017, was "extracted from manufacturers' package inserts," according to the CDC.
The complete list is found in this CDC document (PDF). In case the CDC removes it — because they've been known to suddenly "memory hole" documents they don't want the public to see — we've also posted a copy at the Natural News servers (PDF).
The WI-38 cell line is widely known to be "derived from lung tissue of an aborted white (caucasian) female fetus," as even the pro-vaccine Wikipedia website admits. As the Coriell Institute for Medical Research explains about the MRC-5 cell line / WI-38:
The MRC-5 cell line was developed in September 1966 from lung tissue taken from a 14 week fetus aborted for psychiatric reason from a 27 year old physically healthy woman. The cell morphology is fibroblast-like. The karyotype is 46,XY; normal diploid male. Cumulative population doublings to senescence is 42-48. G6PD isoenzyme is type B.The human fetal tissue cells have become such an issue of outrage that even the Vatican has issued a statement concerning their use, in which they address, "vaccines containing live viruses which have been prepared from human cell lines of fetal origin, using tissues from aborted human fetuses as a source of such cells." You can find the Vatican's response at this link, in which they discuss the moral and ethical issues of "The principle of licit cooperation in evil."
Below, you'll find the complete list published by the CDC, de-duplicated and sorted alphabetically. Notice that these ingredients include toxic metals (aluminum salts), bizarre animal cells from humans, monkeys, cows, pigs and chickens, ingredients derived from GMOs, the radioactive element barium, artificial coloring chemicals, excitotoxins such as glutamate, chemical cleansing agents (Triton X-100), dangerous bacterial strains (E.coli), toxic chemicals such as glutaraldehyde, thimerosal (mercury) and much more.
No one can refute any of this because it's admitted by the CDC itself. Here's some of the PROOF:
PROOF that the CDC has approved African Green Monkey kidney cells for use in vaccines
First, a CDC document titled "Vaccine Excipient & Media Summary" lists all the vaccine excipient ingredients found in CDC-approved vaccines. The URL for this document is here.
As you can see from the screen shots of the document, below, the list of excipient ingredients is "current as of January 6, 2017," according to the CDC.
African Green Monkey kidney (Vero) cells, HEPES, human serum albumin, sodium chloride, neomycin, polymyxin B, Glycerin, phenol
In addition, this same document also includes an ingredients list for another vaccine called Adenovirus, which contains the following ingredients, one of which is derived from aborted human fetal cells:
human-diploid fibroblast cell cultures (strain WI-38), Dulbecco's Modified Eagle's Medium, fetal bovine serum, sodium bicarbonate, monosodium glutamate, sucrose, D-mannose, D-fructose, dextrose, human serum albumin, potassium phosphate, plasdone C, anhydrous lactose, microcrystalline cellulose, polacrilin potassium, magnesium stearate, microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate, cellulose acetate phthalate, alcohol, acetone, castor oil, FD&C Yellow #6 aluminum lake dye
FDA confirms these vaccines are licensed and approved for use in the United States
Are these vaccines made with African Green Monkey kidney cells and aborted human fetal cells really used in the United States?
YES.
This page from the FDA lists all the vaccines which are "licensed for use in the United States," and it includes the vaccines containing African Green Monkey kidney cells and the WI-38 aborted human fetal cells.
LIVE Smallpox viruses grown in monkey kidneys, then harvested to be injected into YOU!
In addition to the CDC confirming Natural News is 100% correct through the documents listed above, the vaccine insert sheet itself also describes the use of African Green Monkey kidney cells.
From the insert sheet for the ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine, approved by the FDA in 2007 and still on the approved list:pdf
Click this link for a backup copy on Natural News servers.
ACAM2000, Smallpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live, is a live vaccinia virus derived from plaque purification cloning from Dryvax (Wyeth Laboratories, Marietta, PA, calf lymph vaccine, New York City Board of Health Strain) and grown in African Green Monkey kidney (Vero) cells and tested to be free of adventitious agents. ACAM2000 is provided as a lyophilized preparation of purified live virus containing the following non-active excipients: 6-8 mM HEPES (pH 6.5-7.5), 2% human serum albumin USP, 0.5 - 0.7% sodium chloride USP, 5% mannitol USP, and trace amounts of neomycin and polymyxin B.
Not surprisingly, this vaccine is known to cause extremely serious and even deadly side effects at a shockingly high rate. Here's the WARNING box from the vaccine insert sheet, linked above:
WARNING:
See full prescribing information for complete boxed warningHere's a screen shot of the warnings section of the vaccine insert:
Myocarditis and pericarditis (suspect cases observed at a rate of 5.7 per 1000 primary vaccinees (95% CI: 1.9-13.3)), encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, encephalopathy, progressive vaccinia, generalized vaccinia, severe vaccinial skin infections, erythema multiforme major (including STEVENS-JOHNSON SYNDROME), eczema vaccinatum resulting in permanent sequelae or death, ocular complications, blindness and fetal death, have occurred following either primary vaccination or revaccination with live vaccinia virus smallpox vaccines. These risks are increased in certain individuals and may result in severe disability, permanent neurological sequelae and/or death [see Warnings and Precautions (5)].
Note also that the entire vaccine pushing mainstream media will deny ever word of this even thought it's printed right on the vaccine insert sheet. This shows you the extreme dishonesty and medical malpractice of all those who push vaccines while falsely claiming them to be "safe."
Watch for more analysis of the toxicity of these ingredients will be published at Vaccines.news and Natural News.
Here's what happens to some children when they're injected with these toxins:
- betapropiolactone
- CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium bromide)
- formalin
- L-cystine
- 2-phenoxyethanol
- a continuous line of monkey kidney cells
- acetone
- African Green Monkey kidney (Vero) cells
- alcohol
- aluminum hydroxide
- aluminum phosphate
- aluminum salts
- amino acid supplement
- amino acids
- amino acids solution
- aminoglycoside antibiotic
- ammonium sulfate
- ammonium sulfate aluminum phosphate
- amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate
- amphotericin B
- anhydrous lactose
- anti-foaming agent
- arginine
- ascorbic acid
- asparagine
- baculovirus and cellular DNA
- baculovirus and Spodoptera frugiperda cell proteins
- barium
- benzethonium chloride
- beta- propriolactone
- beta-propiolactone
- bovine albumin
- bovine calf serum
- bovine serum
- bovine serum albumin
- calcium carbonate
- calcium chloride
- calf bovine serum
- Calf serum
- calf serum and lactalbumin hydrolysate
- carbohydrates
- casamino acids
- casamino acids and yeast extract-based medium
- casein
- castor oil
- cell culture media
- cellulose acetate phthalate
- cetyltrimethlyammonium bromide
- chick embryo cell culture
- chicken fibroblasts
- chlortetracycline
- citric acid
- citric acid monohydrate
- CMRL 1969 medium supplemented with calf serum
- complex fermentation media
- concentrated vitamin solution
- CRM197 carrier protein
- CY medium
- cystine
- D- fructose
- D- glucose
- defined fermentation growth media
- deoxycholate
- dextran
- dextrose
- dibasic potassium phosphate
- dibasic sodium phosphate
- dimethyl-beta-cyclodextrin
- dimethyl-beta-cyclodextrin. glutaraldehyde
- disodium phosphate
- disodium phosphate dihydrate
- D-mannose
- DNA
- dried lactose
- Dulbecco's Modified Eagle Medium
- Dulbecco's Modified Eagle's Medium
- E. coli
- Eagle MEM modified medium
- EDTA (Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid)
- egg protein
- egg proteins
- ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA)
- FD&C Yellow #6 aluminum lake dye
- Fenton medium containing a bovine extract
- ferric (III) nitrate
- fetal bovine serum
- formaldehyde
- Franz complete medium
- galactose
- gelatin
- gentamicin sulfate
- glutamate
- glutaraldehyde
- Glycerin
- guinea pig cell cultures
- HEPES
- hexadecyltrimethylammonium bromide
- histidine
- histidine buffered saline.
- host cell DNA
- host cell protein
- human albumin
- human diploid cell cultures (MRC-5)
- human diploid cell cultures (WI-38)
- human embryonic lung cell cultures
- human serum albumin
- human-diploid fibroblast cell cultures (strain WI-38)
- hydrocortisone
- hydrolyzed casein
- hydrolyzed gelatin
- hydrolyzed porcine gelatin
- inorganic salts
- iron ammonium citrate
- isotonic sodium chloride
- kanamycin
- L-250 glutamine
- lactalbumin hydrolysate
- lactose
- L-histidine
- lipids
- L-tyrosine
- M-199 without calf bovine serum
- Madin Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cell protein
- magnesium stearate
- magnesium stearate. gelatin
- magnesium sulfate
- maltose
- MDCK cell DNA
- Medium 199 without calf serum
- microcrystalline cellulose
- mineral salts
- modified culture medium containing hydrolyzed casein
- modified Latham medium derived from bovine casein
- modified Mueller and Miller medium
- modified Mueller and Miller medium (the culture medium contains milk- derived raw materials [casein derivatives])
- modified Mueller's growth medium
- modified Mueller-Miller casamino acid medium without beef heart infusion
- modified Mueller's media which contains bovine extracts
- modified Stainer-Scholte liquid medium
- monobasic potassium phosphate
- monobasic sodium phosphate
- monosodium glutamate
- monosodium L-glutamate
- monosodium phosphate
- MRC-5 cells
- MRC-5 cells (a line of normal human diploid cells)
- MRC-5 diploid fibroblasts
- MRC-5 human diploid cells
- Mueller Hinton casein agar
- Mueller's growth medium
- neomycin
- neomycin sulfate
- non-viral protein
- nonylphenol ethoxylate
- normal human diploid cells
- octoxynol-10 (TRITON X-100)
- octylphenol ethoxylate (Triton X-100)
- ovalbumin
- ovalbumin neomycin
- phenol
- phenol red
- phenol red indicator
- phosphate buffer
- phosphate-buffered saline solution
- plasdone C
- polacrilin potassium
- polydimethylsiloxane
- polygeline (processed bovine gelatin)
- polymyxin
- polymyxin B
- polymyxin B sulfate
- polysorbate 20
- polysorbate 20 (Tween 20)
- polysorbate 80
- polysorbate 80 (Tween 80)
- potassium aluminum sulfate
- potassium chloride
- potassium glutamate
- potassium phosphate
- potassium phosphate dibasic
- potassium phosphate monobasic
- potassium phosphate potassium chloride
- protamine sulfate
- protein other than HA
- recombinant human albumin
- saline
- semi-synthetic media
- semi-synthetic medium
- sodium bicarbonate
- sodium borate
- sodium carbonate
- sodium chloride
- sodium citrate
- sodium citrate dehydrate
- sodium deoxycholate
- sodium dihydrogen phosphate dihydrate
- sodium EDTA
- sodium hydrogenocarbonate
- sodium hydroxide
- sodium metabisulphite
- sodium phosphate
- sodium phosphate dibasic
- sodium phosphate monobasic monohydrate
- sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride
- sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride solution
- sodium pyruvate
- sodium taurodeoxycholate
- sorbitan trioleate
- sorbitol
- soy peptone
- soy peptone broth
- squalene
- Stainer-Scholte medium
- sterile water
- succinate buffer
- sucrose
- sugars
- synthetic medium
- thimerosal
- thimerosal (multi- dose vials)
- thimerosal (multi-dose vials)
- tris (trometamol)-HCl
- Triton X-100
- uracil
- urea
- VERO cells
- vero cells (a continuous line of monkey kidney cells)
- vero cells [DNA from porcine circoviruses (PCV) 1 and 2 has been detected in RotaTeq. PCV-1 and PCV-2 are not known to cause disease in humans.]
- vitamins
- Watson Scherp casamino acid media
- Watson Scherp media containing casamino acid
- WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblasts
- WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblasts MRC-5 cells
- xanthan [Porcine circovirus type 1 (PCV-1) is present in Rotarix. PCV-1 is not known to cause disease in humans.]
- yeast extract
- yeast protein
- α-tocopheryl hydrogen succinate
- β-propiolactone
