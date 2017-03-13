© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA

Kabul has offered Moscow to participate in the restoration of 124 facilities important for the national economy, the commercial attache of the Afghan embassy to Russia Kasem Mohammad said Monday.There are more than 100 of them, being precise — 124. I will mention some of them. The Salang tunnel, the Kabul bakery, the Polytechnical University, the Jangalak automobile repair plant, and the power station in Pol-e-Khomri," Mohammad told Izvestiya newspaper.He noted that the theme of Afghanistan's economic reconstruction was already raised during the talks between Afghan Ambassador to Russia Abdul Qayyum Kochai and Russian Deputy Energy Minister Yuri Sentyurin.