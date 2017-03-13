Puppet Masters
Afghanistan asks Russia to provide help in economic reconstruction
Sputnik
Mon, 13 Mar 2017 16:04 UTC
"Many facilities in Afghanistan were built by Soviet specialists and can be restored by Russia. There are more than 100 of them, being precise — 124. I will mention some of them. The Salang tunnel, the Kabul bakery, the Polytechnical University, the Jangalak automobile repair plant, and the power station in Pol-e-Khomri," Mohammad told Izvestiya newspaper.
He noted that the theme of Afghanistan's economic reconstruction was already raised during the talks between Afghan Ambassador to Russia Abdul Qayyum Kochai and Russian Deputy Energy Minister Yuri Sentyurin.
Mohammad stressed that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani supports the strengthening of Russia's economic presence, and a special economic council was created for these purposes.
