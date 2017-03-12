President Trump has threatened to cut federal funding to women's clinics unless they agree to stop abortions.Tucker Carlson, and pro-choice advocate Jehmu Greene, debate the potential implications of such an order.This central issue is not whether abortion is legal. The central issue is whether abortion production lines like "Planned Parenthood" should be funded by US tax dollars.Should US citizens fund "Planned Parenthood"?That's the question Fox News' Tuck Carlson asks liberal left ideologue Jehmu, for which lots of dodging and name calling gave way to no logical, coherent answer from the former "Planned Parenthood" board member.