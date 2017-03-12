Anyone who has ever had to work from home and has kids or even pets will feel the burn of this next video.Watch this man attempt — and fail horribly — to do a serious interview with the BBC on geopolitics from his house while his kids are home...You've got to love the way that little girl came marching in there dancing up to her dad... probably fully knowing she wasn't supposed to be in there while daddy was on with the TV people.The mainstream establishment media have been condescendingly lying to us for... how many years now? It's kind of awesome to watch them get their asses handed to them just over and over and over on so many levels.