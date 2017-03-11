As of March 4, the CDC had received reports of 1,242 cases of mumps, a contagious viral infection that can result in swollen salivary glands and flu-like symptoms. In Washington state, Seattle and King County Heath officials said a dozen University of Washington students, all connected to sororities or fraternities, contracted the illness, KING-TV reported. This year, there have been 563 reported cases of mumps and probable mumps statewide, an increase from last year when 154 cases were reported in the state, according to the Washington State Health Department.
In Tulsa, officials investigated five confirmed cases of mumps in the area, KFOR-TV reported. In Illinois, the Lake County Health Department announced its partnering with Barrington School District 220 to hold a vaccination clinic after four cases of confirmed mumps were reported and 35 probable cases identified in the area.
Though cases of the mumps fluctuate each year from a few hundred to a few thousand, the high number of cases so early in 2017 has some health officials concerned.
"We always get concerned any time that we have any type of outbreak, especially with a vaccine-preventable illness like mumps," said Camille Sabella, director of Cleveland Clinic Children's Center for Pediatric Infectious Diseases.
Typically, children are given two doses of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella), which is the best protection against mumps. Sabella said the virus is typically spread quickly among students, particularly high school or college students who are in tight quarters and may spread the virus through saliva, or coughing. Though the vaccine is not 100% effective, two dosages typically gives enough protection to prevent mumps, Sabella said, adding it's not too late for those who only received one dosage or were not vaccinated at all to get the vaccine.
Comment: The fact that Camille Sabella is admitting that the MMR vaccine is not 100% effective is telling. And yet she continues to promote the vaccine as a 'preventative' measure. As the director of the Cleveland Clinic Children's Center for Pediatric Infectious Disease
is she unaware of the following facts?
Vaccine failure: Vaccinated people are spreading the mumps
Even ineffective vaccines allow vaccine makers to make a mint. One of the most obvious vaccine failures is the mumps vaccine (part of the measles, mumps, rubella, aka MMR).
Again and again, outbreaks among vaccinated populations occur, yet rarely is the truth of the situation addressed, namely the fact that the vaccine is ineffective and doesn't work as advertised.
In 2010, two virologists filed a federal lawsuit against Merck, their former employer, alleging the vaccine maker engaged in improper testing and data falsification to artificially inflate the efficacy rating of their mumps vaccine.
The Myth of Vaccine-Generated Herd Immunity
Vaccine promoters typically stress the importance of compliance with the federally recommended vaccine schedule in order to create and maintain vaccine-induced "herd immunity." This may require multiple doses of certain vaccines, the MMR included, because no vaccine is 100 percent effective.
However, they never quite seem to be able to explain why the majority of outbreaks occur in areas that are thought to HAVE herd immunity status, i.e. where the majority of people are fully vaccinated and "should" therefore not be able to be infected or transmit infection.
The problem stems from a mix-up of terms. While there is such a thing as natural herd immunity, vaccine-induced herd immunity is a total misnomer. Vaccine makers simply assumed that vaccines will work in the same way as natural immunity, but the science clearly shows that this is not the case.
Many of the 2017 cases are from outbreaks continuing from 2016, when 5,311 cases were reported to the CDC, marking the highest number of mumps cases in a decade, Ian Branam, a spokesman for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, said in an email.
"Because outbreaks of mumps are unpredictable, we don't know if this level in mumps cases will continue for the remainder of 2017," Branam said.
He said officials are investigating factors that may have contributed to the 2016 outbreak, including whether the vaccine's effectiveness decreases over time.
"The most important thing is to be sure your child has two dosages of MMR and ... common sense things, washing your hands well and trying to stay away from individuals who may be obviously ill, not sharing drinks, cups," Sabella said. "Beyond that, it's really difficult to prevent this because again people are in close settings like a classroom, and it's very contagious."
