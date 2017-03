© Saul Loeb / AFP

A total of 8,761 documents have been published as part of 'Year Zero', the first in a series of leaks on the agency that the whistleblower organization has dubbed 'Vault 7.'In a statement WikiLeaks saidAccording to the cache of documents released,Such tools and techniques allow the CIA to hack social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Wiebo, Confide and Cloackman before encryption can be applied, WikiLeaks claims in the statement on their website.The time period covered in the latest leak is 2013 to 2016, according to the CIA timestamps on the documents themselves.The source of the information told WikiLeaks in a statement that they wish to initiate a public debate about the "security, creation, use, proliferation and democratic control of cyberweapons."WikiLeaks claims the source said.Commenting on the leak, WikiLeaks co-editor Julian Assange said the cache showed the "extreme proliferation risk in the development of cyber 'weapons.""The significance of 'Year Zero' goes well beyond the choice between cyberwar and cyberpeace. The disclosure is also exceptional from a political, legal and forensic perspective," he said.The FAQ section of the release yields some key details which highlight the true extent of the leak: firstly, the information was "obtained recently and covers through 2016".Secondly, WikiLeaks has asserted that it has not mined the entire leak and has only verified it, asking that journalists and activists do the leg work.In the released batch "Things you might do" with 'Weeping Angel' is detailed in a document. "Investigate any listening ports & their respective services" is listed, along with "extract browser credentials or history."The release came after a planned press conference suffered a cyberattack, according to the whistleblowing organization. WikiLeaks has since rescheduled its press conference.