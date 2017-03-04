Puppet Masters
Just in time for elections: Judges summon Le Pen for alleged misuse of EU funds
RT
Sat, 04 Mar 2017 13:48 UTC
The National Front leader's lawyer said Le Pen will not attend proceedings before the end of the current election campaign.
"Of course she won't go," Le Pen's lawyer, Marcel Ceccaldi said, Reuters reported.
It comes just one day after Le Pen lost her parliamentary immunity for posting graphic photos of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) victims on Twitter in December 2015.
The pictures were accompanied with text which read "Daesh (Arabic term for IS) is THIS!" The tweets were in response to journalist Jean-Jacques Bourdin, who compared Le Pen's nationalist rhetoric to that of the terrorist group.
Le Pen is one of the leading candidates in France's presidential election campaign, which will be held in two phases in April and May.
It is alleged that Le Pen's bodyguard and chief of staff were paid with EU funds while not doing actual work as parliamentary assistants.
Chief of staff Catherine Griset was charged with breach of trust last month, while bodyguard Thierry Legier was detained and interrogated. He was later released without any charges pressed against him.
Le Pen has slammed the probe as a "political plot" against her, stressing that voters will not fall for the tactic.
"The French can tell the difference between genuine scandals and political dirty tricks," she said last month, as quoted by Reuters.
The National Front't headquarters was raided as part of the probe in February, while Le Pen was on a trip abroad.
The European Parliament previously ordered Le Pen to pay back a total of 336,146 euros (US$353,000) to compensate for improper payments. She refused to return the funds, appealing the decision and claiming that the jobs of her staff were legitimate.
Comment: Further reading: Le Pen's legal immunity revoked by EU Parliament
Le Pen is currently under investigation in France for posting three graphic images of Islamic State executions on Twitter in December 2015. One of those images was the beheading of American journalist James Foley.
What does this all mean? Le Pen's immunity shielded her from prosecution. By lifting the immunity, the EU Parliament opens the door to eventual legal action against her. Just in time for the French elections, and all of this going down after a request from the French judiciary.
You will hear no mainstream media screams about the EU meddling in France's elections.
Reader Comments
It does look as though the meddlesome EU is trying to use its prolific power and influence to shape Europe into a federation. The EU seem nervous that Le Pen might put the Kibosh on this plan were she ever to get into office. The obvious course of action to prevent this happening is to block her political aspirations. It's a shame in some ways because France could do with an attractive, intelligent, eloquent woman at the helm, for once, even one who harps back to an age when France had a distinctly, uniquely French complexion.
