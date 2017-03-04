© AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN

The National Front leader's lawyer said Le Pen will not attend proceedings before the end of the current election campaign.Le Pen's lawyer, Marcel Ceccaldi said, Reuters reported.The pictures were accompanied with text which read "Daesh (Arabic term for IS) is THIS!" The tweets were in response to journalist Jean-Jacques Bourdin, who compared Le Pen's nationalist rhetoric to that of the terrorist group.Le Pen is one of the leading candidates in France's presidential election campaign, which will be held in two phases in April and May.It is alleged that Le Pen's bodyguard and chief of staff were paid with EU funds while not doing actual work as parliamentary assistants.Chief of staff Catherine Griset was charged with breach of trust last month, while bodyguard Thierry Legier was detained and interrogated. He was later released without any charges pressed against him."The French can tell the difference between genuine scandals and political dirty tricks," she said last month, as quoted by Reuters.The National Front't headquarters was raided as part of the probe in February, while Le Pen was on a trip abroad.The European Parliament previously ordered Le Pen to pay back a total of 336,146 euros (US$353,000) to compensate for improper payments. She refused to return the funds, appealing the decision and claiming that the jobs of her staff were legitimate.