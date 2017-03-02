© ESA/NEO Coordination Centre
A newly discovered asteroid named 2017 EA flew past Earth at an extremely close distance of 0.05 LD (19 200 km / 11 930 miles) from the surface of our planet at 14:05 UTC on March 2, 2017. This is the 7th known asteroid to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 9, 2017.

2017 EA has an estimated diameter between 2 and 4.4 m (6.5 to 14.4 feet) and belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. It was first observed at Catalina Sky Survey just a couple of hours before its close approach.

It flew past Earth at 14:05 UTC today at a speed (relative to the Earth) of 18.43 km/s.

This is the 7th, and the closest, known asteroid to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 9, 2017:

Asteroid 2017 DR34 - Distance: 0.57 LD - February 25

Asteroid 2017 DG16 - Distance: 0.34 LD - February 23

Asteroid 2017 BS32 - Distance: at 0.41 LD - February 2

Asteroid 2017 BH30 - Distance: 0.17 LD - January 30

Asteroid 2017 BX - Distance: 0.68 LD - January 25

Asteroid 2017 AG13 - Distance: 0.53 LD - January 9



