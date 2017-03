© ESA/NEO Coordination Centre

A newly discovered asteroid named 2017 EAfrom the surface of our planet at 14:05 UTC on March 2, 2017. This is the 7known asteroid to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 9, 2017.2017 EA has an estimated diameter between 2 and 4.4 m (6.5 to 14.4 feet) and belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.It flew past Earth at 14:05 UTC today at a speed (relative to the Earth) of 18.43 km/s.Asteroid 2017 EA on Minor Planet Center