Former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney: If Trump goes after high-level pedophiles, it will take down both parties
Matt Agorist
Free Thought Project
Wed, 01 Mar 2017 00:00 UTC
states' rights for cannabis laws or praising NATO after promising to leave it, where Trump stands on the issues is a crap shoot. That being said, however, there is one issue on which Trump has remained steadfast, it is bipartisan, and everyone should agree on it — it's time to stop human trafficking. And a former Democrat congresswoman from Georgia agrees.
It is important to note that human trafficking is not the same as working in the sex industry. Those who work in the sex trade, voluntarily, are not victims of human trafficking. However, they often find themselves victims of the government and the black market created by that government who pushes their line of work into dark alleys and shady places.
As corporate media writes off talk of 'pizzagate' as if it's some tinfoil conspiracy theory that couldn't possibly happen, recent busts of pedophilia rings are shattering their claims. In fact, after a massive bust in California, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell says the arrests represent a "very sad commentary on the condition we're dealing with."
"Pretending this issue doesn't exist only makes us more complicit in it," newly elected San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott said last month.
However, it appears that Donald Trump has decided that he won't be party to those who deny the horrid reality that is the child sex trade.
Trump held a press conference last week in which he detailed his plans to go after the offenders of the "human trafficking epidemic," as he explained.
In most of these recent busts, however, many of those arrested were simply willing adults seeking a mutually beneficial arrangement for sex with another willing adult.
These facts do not belittle the necessity to go after child traffickers. However, it does show how much money is squandered enforcing the government's version of morality on society. The funds allocated to go after the voluntary sex trade could help to expose the real monsters behind human trafficking.
Let there be no doubt, those who engage in the child sex trade are society's most vile — and many times, the most elite.
Former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney also agrees with Trump. However, she takes it a step further, noting that going after child predators will lead to the downfall of both Republicans and Democrats — as this problem goes all the way to the top.
For those who don't remember McKinney, she is the Congresswoman who bravely questioned the elite — on the house floor — about their role in the child trafficking industry.
As the Free Thought Project has pointed out, pedophilia among the elite is rampant. The problem has gotten so bad in England that officials issued an order last month to stop naming streets and landmarks after local heroes and politicians because they could later be exposed as pedophiles.
In February, the Free Thought Project reported on the fact that the police chief recently came forward and confirmed that the former Prime Minister of England, Sir Edward Heath, had raped dozens of children. The department also noted how those within the government helped cover up these crimes.
In December, we reported on the massive child sex ring that was blown apart in Norway. That investigation quickly led to arrests of, "51 people, all men, (who) are so far involved in the case. 24 of them come from Hordaland and Sogn og Fjordane. 26 come from other areas of Norway, from Southeast to Finnmark in the north. Among the accused offenders, there is also one Swedish national. Two politicians, one Labor politician from Oslo and a former national Progress Party (FrP) politician from Eastern Norway are involved in the case." One is also a kindergarten teacher, and four of the 51 arrested were perpetrators in the video evidence collected.
Domestically, these higher level arrests are few and far between as anytime 'the elite' are mentioned alongside the term 'pedophile', the Praetorian guard, aka the corporate media, shout down all those who dare pose any questions.
However, even though the media won't report on it, these disgusting child predators are so vile they are hard to ignore.
In January, admitted child rapist and former speaker of the house who is currently in jail, Dennis Hastert came across our radar after he demanded one of the children he raped pay back the hush money given to him by Hastert — because he broke his silence about the rape.
When the victim, known only as 'Individial A', broke his silence, Hastert's child rapes were exposed — resulting in the subsequent prosecution.
"To the extent any contract existed between plaintiff [Individual A] and defendant [Hastert], plaintiff breached that contract," Hastert's lawyers wrote.
"Plaintiff's breach of conduct resulted in damages to defendant and plaintiff is accordingly required to return $1.7 million to defendant."
Individual A did not go public with this information — he merely spoke to the FBI after the transactions were uncovered by investigators. However, this sicko, couldn't care less about airing this repugnant grievance in the public forum as it was almost entirely ignored by the media.
There was also another massive pedophilia scandal in the United States in what became known as the Franklin child sex ring coverup. Once the FBI took over the investigation from state authorities, however, it turned into a witch hunt to persecute the child victims - going so far as to charge them with perjury in a successful attempt to scare the other 70+ victims to recant their testimony regarding the child sex ring.
Interesting Strategy, I for one will wait to see what Trump does. If you think about it, this is the Achilles heel for both parties. Trump, may have found a way to neutralize both parties with this issue and come out the hero in the peoples eyes.
Not only should the State Security Services, such as the FBI, US Marshall Service, and all other Law Enforcement finally do something which serves the people and actually protects the people, as well as our liberties by going after all these people, no matter whom they presume themselves to be, but the FBI and all agencies should be focused on whom these pedophiles have been knowingly supported by financially and through other means.
They did not get to their respective positions without the willing and knowing assistance of co-conspirators whose only objective was to place people like this in positions where they could be black mailed and or used for their own private ends, and, in so doing, void the democratic processes and the rule of law.
Let no one escape whom is a willing party supporting criminal acts against children and any whom have did so with the explicit reason to control and direct the political processes with corruption of the political process , and that is an act of High Treason and should also be treated as a direct act of war upon the American People.
