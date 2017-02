© Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters

reducing the priest's penalty to a lifetime of prayer.

Pope Francis' unshakeable belief in the power of mercy has been called into question after a previously-convicted pedophile priest struck again, around two years after the Pontiff reduced sanctions against child-abusing clergy, according to a report by AP.The case of Rev. Mauro Inzoli, an Italian priest who received church clemency but was later convicted for abusing children, has turned the spotlight back on the sins of the Catholic Church. The report has revealed that Inzoli is now facing a second church trial after new evidence emerged against him.He was also prohibited from celebrating Mass in public or being near children, was banished from his diocese and ordered to undergo five years of psychotherapy.and was sentenced to four years, nine months in prison.Greg Burke, the Vatican spokesman, has defended Pope Francis' proclivity towards mercy in such cases, stating that, according to AP."The Holy Father understands that," Burke added.Canon lawyers and church officials argue that keeping abusive priests under the authority of the church is the best way to protect children.In sharp contrast, Pope Benedict XVI launched a major campaign to stamp out pedophilia in the Catholic church during his brief tenure as Pope between 2005 and 2013. At least 400 priests found guilty of sex crimes against children were defrocked.