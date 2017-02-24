© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump
Self-styled "witches" around the world are planning a mass ritual binding spell against Donald Trump and "all those who abet him" in possibly the most bizarre protest movement to date against the new US president.

According to the bewitching campaigners, the "spell" is scheduled to be performed at the stroke of midnight EST on Friday February 24, and again on waning crescent moon ritual days until Trump leaves office. (In case you don't already have them marked in your diary going forward, for the next few months they include March 26, April 24, May 23 and June 21.)

The binding spell is supposed to prevent the person from doing damage to themselves or others.

So, in theory, the ritual covers Trump and those who "abet him," presumably strategist Steve Bannon and advisor Kellyanne Conway - and possibly Vladimir Putin, depending on where you get your real or fake news.

Will it work? Well, it seems many non-witches who are unhappy with Trump are willing to take the chance:


According to the "Bind Trump" Facebook page, to join in the ritual all budding witches will need is a few common household ingredients, including a tiny stub of orange candle, a pin or small nail, a bowl of water and an unflattering photo of Trump.


Meanwhile, some Christians aren't too pleased at the prospect and are planning their own counter-mission of prayer.