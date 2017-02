© Kirill Kudryavtsev / Reuters



In space no-one can hurt your feelings, unless you're astronaut Thomas Pesquet who appears a little hurt by conspiracy theorists' lack of belief in his work. Tweeting a selfie from space, Pesquet admitted naysayers would probably think the photo is fake.Taken from outside the International Space Station (ISS), the photo shows the French astronaut conducting a space walk. Speaking directly to those who believe "we are in a hangar, on a fake Space Station," Pesquet admitted they would also probably dispute the veracity of this image.Others cite astronaut Chris Cassidy's comment during a live broadcast from the ISS, in which he says "across the United States from where we are talking to you right now", as proof of a cover-up.Why would NASA and the European Space Agency go to all this trouble? To keep us believing the Earth isn't flat of course, suggest some theorists.Borisenko's comments sparked a tirade of accusations that he was lying to cover up the fact the Earth is flat.