© Toshiyuki Imai

© Toshiyuki Imai

Watch it live

Links

An annular solar eclipse will take place on February 26, 2017, creating a ring of light around the darkened Moon as the Moon will be too far away from the Earth to completely cover the Sun.The path of this month's eclipse will begin off the coast of Chile and pass through southern Chile and southern Argentina, across the southern Atlantic Ocean, and into Angola and Congo in Africa. A partial eclipse will be visible throughout parts of southern South America and southwestern Africa.The instant of greatest eclipse will take place at 14:54 UTC, 4.7 days before the Moon reaches perigee. During the eclipse, the Sun is in the constellation Aquarius.This eclipse belongs to Saros 140 and is number 29 of 71 eclipses in the series, according to Fred Espenak, NASA's eclipse expert.All eclipses in this series occur at the Moon's descending node. The Moon moves northward with respect to the node with each succeeding eclipse in the series and gamma increases.The synodic month in which the eclipse takes place has a Brown Lunation Number of 1165.The next solar eclipse will be a total one and will take place on August 21, 2017. It will be a rare opportunity for 300 million Americans to experience a total eclipse of the Sun right at home.Slooh will provide live coverage of this event, joined by solar scientists, Slooh astronomers, and cultural experts to help bring a deeper understanding to Solar Eclipses and their place in the larger culture of mankind. They will talk about the role the moon plays in eclipses, and how this is the only time we ever truly get to see a New Moon.The streaming begins 12:00 UTC (07:00 EST).