Preeminent among the practitioners of this jihadist agenda is the Muslim Brotherhood. In fact, according to evidence introduced by the U.S. government into the Holy Land Foundation trial in 2008, the Brotherhood's self-declared mission in America is: "a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and 'sabotaging' its miserable house by their hands [i.e., those of non-Muslims] and those of the believers so that it is eliminated and God's religion is made victorious over all other religions." (From the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America, Government Exhibit 003-0085, 3:04-CR-240-G.)
Comment: The Muslim Brotherhood is banned in Russia. Here's how Russian lawmakers describe them:
Muslim Brotherhood is an organisation, basing its activities on the ideas of its theorists and leaders Hassan al-Banna and Sayyid Qutb with an aim of destruction of non-Islamic governments and the establishment of the worldwide Islamic government by the reconstruction of the "Great Islamic Caliphate"; firstly, in regions with majority of Muslim population, including those in Russia and CIS countries. The organisation is illegal in some Middle East countries (Syria, Jordan). The main forms of activities are warlike Islamism propaganda with intolerance to other religions, recruitment in mosques, armed Jihad without territorial boundaries.
It is, therefore, problematic and potentially detrimental to the national security that Rep. Carson has extensive and longstanding ties to organizations and individuals associated with the Muslim Brotherhood. As established in a dossier and video released today by the Center for Security Policy, the Indiana congressman has an extensive record of involvement with, support of and support from a virtual Who's Who of Brotherhood front organizations in America and leading figures in the jihad movement in this country. The dossier makes it clear that, as a group, they have "a documented history of serving as unregistered foreign agents, engaging in material support for terrorism and possessing direct ties to the Brotherhood's Palestinian franchise, Hamas, a designated terrorist organization."
Among those with whom Rep. Carson has been involved as a guest speaker, panelist, fundraiser, recipient of funds, etc., are: the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and a number of its chapters across the country; the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA); the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA); the Muslim American Society (MAS); and the Brotherhood's new proto-political party, the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO).
The Carson Dossier warns:
The fact that Rep. Carson's association with these organizations has persisted even after he has had every opportunity - as well as a responsibility - to know the threat they pose to U.S. national security displays, at the very best, a grave lack of judgment that is incompatible with service on the HPSCI.Center President Frank J. Gaffney, Jr. unveiled the Carson Dossier in the course of a presentation about the Muslim Brotherhood, its civilization jihad and its success in advancing its stated mission of "destroying Western civilization from within" before the National Religious Broadcasters today. Mr. Gaffney observed:
In addition, the prospect that the nation's most highly-classified information could fall into Muslim Brotherhood hands - whether purposefully or by accident - by way of a HPSCI member who associates on a regular, friendly and ongoing basis with its operatives is a grave one. It merits a rigorous counter-intelligence assessment of the potential risks associated with Rep. Carson's vulnerabilities to recruitment, blackmail or other suborning.
Given the Muslim Brotherhood's unalterable commitment to Islamic supremacism, the imposition of shariah worldwide and the establishment of a caliphate to rule globally in accordance with that totalitarian program - in place of our constitutional republic and all other forms of government, what the Obama administration is doing is bad enough. Its serial efforts to engage, legitimate, fund, arm and otherwise empower the Brotherhood overseas and to rely upon the Brothers' domestic front organizations as representatives of and outreach vehicles to the Muslim community in this country are intensifying the dangers we face from the Global Jihad Movement.Since there are, at the moment, few topics more in need of assiduous oversight by the Congress - even if there were no actual risk of compromise of national security secrets or Muslim Brotherhood influence operations associated with Rep. Carson's presence on the House Intelligence Committee, the potential impediment he may constitute to such work demands his removal from this panel.
It is wholly unacceptable to have as a member of a key congressional committee charged with overseeing U.S. intelligence and counterintelligence an individual with extensive personal and political associations with the Muslim Brotherhood's civilization jihadist infrastructure in America. At a minimum, Rep. Andre Carson's presence on the House Intelligence Committee will necessitate restrictions on his access to classified information about the presence and operations in this country of what amounts to a subversive Islamist Fifth Column and his participation in the panel's deliberations concerning how it can best be countered.
The Center for Security Policy recently released a Secure Freedom Strategy a comprehensive strategy to defeat the Global Jihad Movement. The Secure Freedom Strategy is adapted from the one employed by President Reagan to defeat the last totalitarian ideology that sought our destruction (Soviet communism). As formalized in the President's National Security Decision Directive 75, this plan successfully brought to bear all instruments of national power, a template for victory that stands in stark contrast to President Obama's hapless draft Authorization for the Use of Military Force against the Islamic State.
