© AFP 2016/ ALEXA STANKOVIC

In order to become an EU member state Serbia apparently would have to recognize Kosovo's independence and impose sanctions against Russia.As President Nikolic explained, these two conditions were relayed to him by Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement, during one of the latter's visits to Belgrade, and were in fact mentioned during a joint press conference back then.I'm the first person to speak about these two conditions. Many in Serbia challenged my statements and claimed they've never heard about it, but these are the conditions that you will hear about tomorrow," the president declared.According to Nikolic, while these demands have not yet been officially stated, "they're being heralded by the parliaments of the countries that would ratify our accession, including the German parliament which will play a decisive role in that process."Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia do not recognize Kosovo's independence. In March 2011, Pristina and Belgrade launched EU-facilitated reconciliation talks in order to ease bilateral tensions. Since then the sides have signed a number of deals, including ones in the spheres of telecommunications and energy.