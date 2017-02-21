Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described Ukraine's actions...
"I know how the UN works. I believe that [Ukraine's] permantent representative would not do this on his own. This means that he was ordered to do it."Lavrov knows what's up. Ukraine is a failed state, ruled by corrupt oligarchs, neocons like John McCain, and US funded neo-nazis...which makes the liberal left's support for Ukraine all the more absurd.
"This is an example of their attitude to Russians and anyone who refuses to dance to pipe of neo-Nazis."
Here are five facts that western main stream media outlets try to hide from their readers concerning Ukraine and its affinity for neo-nazi ideology.
1. Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the right wing nationalist party Svoboda and John McCain pal.
could not avoid calling out McCain for his bromance with Tyahnybok...
McCain was repeatedly photographed with Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the right wing nationalist party Svoboda.
When it [Svoboda Party] was founded in 1995, the party called itself the Social-National Party of Ukraine (SNPU), and it had a swastika-like logo. While it eventually split from its more right wing members, the party remained focused on celebrating Ukrainian ethnic identity in opposition to Russia and Communism.
the Ukraine government.
Yarosh was the leader of the Brown Shirt Neo-Nazi paramilitary during the EuroMaidan "protest" movement. He has called for disbanding the Party of the regions and the Communist Party.5. The Guardian tried cover its tracks, when an article it posted on the "brave" Ukraine women soldiers was riddled with nazi symbols and ideology.
The Neo Nazi party also controls the judicial process with the appointment of Oleh Makhnitsky of the Svoboda party to the position of prosecutor-general of Ukraine. What kind of justice will prevail with a reknown Neo-Nazi in charge of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine?
The Keiser Report's Stacy Herbert called the Guardian out on their nazi supporting misstep. Embarrassing yes, but what was even worse was the Guardian trying to delete the evidence.
Of course, according to Western main stream media, there are no nazi's in Ukraine...yeah right!
The Guardian then moved to delete comments that pointed out their affinity for Nazi promotion and even began to change captions under the photos that highlighted the "1488" reference on the van.
Stacy Herbert and her twitter followers were not gonna let the Guardian off that easy...
5 facts proving Lavrov right when he says Ukraine 'dancing to tune of neo-Nazis'Ukraine's decision to block the adoption by the UN Security Council of a statement dedicated to the late Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin was a disgraceful act. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey...