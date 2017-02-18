Alien conspiracy theorists have gone into overdrive this weekend after a video emerged online allegedly showing a cluster of UFOs flying past the International Space Station.The 31-second video appears to focus on the outside of the American station and within seconds, 'six large' glowing orbs crept past the camera.According to the Daily Mail the sighting was originally spotted by Youtube user Streetcap1, who then shared the clip online.The video was shared with alien conspiracy website SecureTeam and Tyler from group told the website that he believed the items would be "fairly large"."Much larger than NASA's typical excuse of ice particles, we must be looking at icebergs."Tyler explained that suspiciously NASA cut the live feed and replaced it with feed from camera showing the inside of a briefing room.Last month John Craddick, from Wolverhampton in the UK, claimed he spotted another UFO on the ISS live feed.He told the Mirror: "I've been watching it [the live feed] for years but never seen any UFOs on it before."I was showing a friend how it worked at around 11.30pm when the feed cut out, and 35 seconds after it came back on, this object appeared."At first it was really small and then it grew bigger, lasting for about 25 seconds," he said.Mr Craddick claims that it must be alien because "nothing human can fly that high"Below shows a similar occurrence that happened in 2015.