How's that for raising the bar on vaccine science research? And, it had to be done by a consumer and parent rather than the vaccine industry, Big Pharma or the CDC/FDA who lack the intestinal fortitude to admit their science not only is wrong and misleading, but damaging innocent infants, toddlers, children and fetuses.
The World Mercury Project, of which Robert Kennedy is chairman, is sponsoring the $100K challenge.
Kennedy explained that the WMP will pay $100,000 to the first journalist, or other individual, who can find a peer-reviewed scientific study demonstrating that thimerosal is safe in the amounts contained in vaccines currently being administered to American children and pregnant women. Kennedy believes that even "a meager effort at homework" will expose that contention as unsupported by science. [1]
I think I ought to share with readers that my Internet/computer censors would not allow me to access the live Washington, DC press conference! My computer was jammed and locked with Internet access interrupted prompts. What does that tell you?
My understanding about the use of ethylmercury [eHg] (Thimerosal, which is 49.6% ethylmercury) is that it is used in the manufacture and processing of ALL vaccines, but not added as a preservative to vaccines as it had been done routinely in the past. However, during the processing of trying to remove the manufacturing Thimerosal, residual amounts and content remain in all vaccines. Here's some CDC proof:
"Why is thimerosal used in some vaccines?"Isn't that a nervy vaccine scientific bunk statement? Children can 'safely' receive thimerosal? But then, that's what the CDC propagandizes in the literature it puts out globally to other countries that depend upon the CDC for their 'accurate science'.
For two childhood vaccines, thimerosal is used to prevent the growth of microbes during the manufacturing process. When thimerosal is used this way, it is removed later in the process. Only trace (very tiny) amounts remain. The only childhood vaccines today that have trace amounts of thimerosal are one DTaP and one DTaP-Hib combination vaccine." [2]
"Why is thimerosal still in some flu vaccines that children may receive? [....] So, this preservative is needed to prevent contamination of the vial when individual doses are drawn from it. Children can safely receive flu vaccines that contain thimerosal. [2]
Robert Kennedy offers:
"On one hand, the government is telling pregnant women which mercury-laced fish to avoid so that they don't harm their fetuses, and on the other, the CDC supports injecting mercury-containing vaccines into pregnant women, infants and children." "This defies all logic and common sense." [1]The WMP also announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to help support their educational efforts. Visit www.WORLDMERCURYPROJECT.org to learn more about the specifics of the challenge and its rules. [1]
One final note, which comes from Autism Action Network Executive Director John Gilmore, who has given me permission to publish their "action call":
It is time for an Executive Order banning Mercury in vaccinesFinally, some things really are being done to expose the brazen underside of unscientific vaccine pseudoscience. Won't you please share this information for the sake of the future of humankind—the children and fetuses?
It is time to finally get mercury out of vaccines in America. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Robert De Niro, Del Bigtree, Rev. Tony Muhammand and Nicholas LaHood held a press conference in Washington, DC today calling for mercury-free vaccines in the US, among other crucial reforms, and offered a $100,000 prize to any journalist who can produce a peer-reviewed scientific study that proves that mercury in vaccines is safe.
[Please visit Autism Action Network's homepage http://autismactionnetwork.org/ to find a link to the email readers can send to the President asking him to issue an executive order to stop the use of mercury in vaccines in the USA.]
Mercury has been banned for decades in most of the world as a vaccine ingredient, but not here, even though back in 1999 the federal government issued a directive stating that mercury should be removed from all American vaccines "as soon as possible," after an internal CDC study conducted by Thomas Verstraeten found 7 times as much autism in children who received mercury-containing vaccines compared to those who didn't (Google "Simpsonwood.") Eighteen years later and it is still in a third of American flu shots, and back then flu shots were not recommended for pregnant women and children under 4, now they are. Mercury isn't the only safety concern with American vaccines, but the fact that it is still in American vaccines given to pregnant women and small children shows the level of concern paid to safety issues by the American vaccine industry.
And please call the White House and politely tell the Comment Line you want the President to issue an executive order to end the use of mercury in American vaccines. He has the authority to do it. It is far past time to get it done.
The White House: (202) 456-1414
Thank you!
