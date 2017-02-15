© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

The US, polarized and divided as never before, could become a destabilizing factor for the rest of the globe unless it stays "domestically strong and united," Federica Mogherini warned after her first meeting with the Trump administration in Washington.Mogherini maintained that the current developments in the US will surely have ramifications on international stability."If the greatest democracy in the world is beset with tensions of such scale, then it becomes a destabilizing factor for the rest of the globe," she said.Her interview to Die Welt and leading European newspapers came on the heels of her recent visit to Washington where she met with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, then-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as some other top administration officials.As some important elements of Trump's foreign policy remain obscure - aside from hawkish agendas towards Iran and China - the European diplomacy should carefully tackle various themes to find out "where our positions coincide," Mogherini said."Probably, there will more issues in which Europe's [interests] will be different from those of the US administration," she asserted, adding that the new reality is "no drama." In coming years, Mogherini predicted, both sides will cooperate within "mature relationships" based on "respective autonomous positions."Concerns previously voiced by other EU leaders indicate the 28-member bloc is becoming increasingly wary of Trump's foreign policy. In January, Donald Tusk, the European Council president, has listed the new US administration and its "national egoism" among major global threats to the EU.Earlier, Guy Verhofstadt, the EU's negotiator on Brexit, said Trump and his chief strategist Steve Bannon are keen to dismantle the European Union.Trump himself has not missed a chance to ridicule Brussels, still struggling with outlining a clear post-Brexit strategy. In an interview just before taking office, he described Europe as being dominated by Germany and on the brink of collapse. He also consistently criticized Chancellor Angela Merkel's refugee policy, provoking a tight-lipped response from Berlin.