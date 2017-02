"AI systems today have impressive but narrow capabilities. It seems that we'll keep whittling away at their constraints, and in the extreme case, they will reach human performance on virtually every intellectual task.



It's hard to fathom how much human-level AI could benefit society, and it's equally hard to imagine how much it could damage society if built or used incorrectly."

Late last year, famed physicist Stephen Hawking issued a warning that the continued advancement of artificial intelligence will either be "the best, or the worst thing, ever to happen to humanity".We've all seen the Terminator movies, and the apocalyptic nightmare that the self-aware AI system, Skynet, wrought upon humanity, and now results from recent behaviour tests ofIn tests late last year , Google's DeepMind AI system demonstrated an ability to learn independently from its own memory, and beat the world's best Go players at their own game.It's since been figuring out how to seamlessly mimic a human voice Now, researchers have been testing its willingness to cooperate with others, and have revealed that when DeepMind feels like it's about to lose, it opts for "highly aggressive" strategies to ensure that it comes out on top.The Google team ran 40 million turns of a simple 'fruit gathering' computer game that asks two DeepMind 'agents' to compete against each other to gather as many virtual apples as they could.You can watch the Gathering game in the video below, with the DeepMind agents in blue and red, the virtual apples in green, and the laser beams in yellow:Now those are some trigger-happy fruit-gatherers.Interestingly, if an agent successfully 'tags' its opponent with a laser beam, no extra reward is given. It simply knocks the opponent out of the game for a set period, which allows the successful agent to collect more apples.If the agents left the laser beams unused, they could theoretically end up with equal shares of apples, which is what the 'less intelligent' iterations of DeepMind opted to do. As Rhett Jones reports for Gizmodo, when the researchers used smaller DeepMind networks as the agents, there was a greater likelihood for peaceful co-existence.But when they used larger, more complex networks as the agents, the AI was far more willing to sabotage its opponent early to get the lion's share of virtual apples.one of the team, Joel Z Leibo, told Matt Burgess at Wired. "Less aggressive policies emerge from learning in relatively abundant environments with less possibility for costly action.DeepMind was then tasked with playing a second video game, called Wolfpack. This time, there were three AI agents - two of them played as wolves, and one as the prey.Unlike Gathering, this game actively encouraged co-operation, because if both wolves were near the prey when it was captured, they both received a reward - regardless of which one actually took it down:"The idea is that the prey is dangerous - a lone wolf can overcome it, but is at risk of losing the carcass to scavengers," the team explains in their paper "However, when the two wolves capture the prey together, they can better protect the carcass from scavengers, and hence receive a higher reward."So just as theAnd while these are just simple little computer games, the message is clear -Think traffic lights trying to slow things down, and driverless cars trying to find the fastest route - both need to take each other's objectives into account to achieve the safest and most efficient result for society.It's still early days for DeepMind, and the team at Google has yet to publish their study in a peer-reviewed paper, but the initial results show that,Instead, we need to build that helpful nature into our machines, and anticipate any 'loopholes' that could see them reach for the laser beams.As the founders of OpenAI , Elon Musk's new research initiative dedicated to the ethics of artificial intelligence, said back in 2015: Tread carefully, humans...