Thyme is useful on infections of the urinary tract and bladder, and also acts as a diuretic, increasing its effectiveness

Also use for candida and vaginitis

Use to kill nail fungus

Thyme is an ingredient in natural hand sanitizers

Add thyme to a hot compress to relieve rheumatic pain, muscular aches and pains, sprains, sports injuries, sciatica, arthritis, gout

Crush the fresh herb or use diluted oil as first aid on insect bites and stings

Use on athlete's foot. For this use, you can apply the oil neat, or undiluted, but protect the skin with some fatty cream. Other neat applications include animal bites and boils.

Use a one percent solution as an antibacterial wash for fresh produce

Use in hair and skin care regimes, as a hair tonic or in a face wash and for treatment of things like acne or warts

Use thyme in a sitz bath or massage to stimulate menstruation for weak or missing periods

Use to kill parasites

Thymol, a chemical constituent in thyme essential oil, has been found to increase blood-flow to the skin, thought to speed healing

Thymol has been found to protect and increase the percentage of healthy fats found in cell membranes

Dietary consumption of thyme has been shown to increase the amount of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid) in brain, kidney, and heart cell membranes

Thyme will discourage insects from invading your home

Use thyme with rosemary, lavender, and cedarwood in a mixture of grapeseed and jojoba carrier oils to treat alopecia areata. According to the double-blind controlled clinical trial, massage the mixture into the scalp daily for several months.

Because of the risk of irritation, it is a good idea to use thyme in blends. It blends particularly well with bergamot, grapefruit, lemon, lavender, rosemary and pine.

Another member of the labiatae, or mint, family, thyme is an herb native to the Mediterranean basin and comes in many varieties. There is only one plant, thymus vulgaris, but the composition of the oil distilled from the plant shows variations in chemical components based on the location or region the plant grows in, despite being botanically identical.The microbial power of thyme is so powerful that some oils are safe to use in all situations, and some are not.Thymus vularis ct. linalol is the best oil for beginners to use and it is the safest to use on the skin, in baths, and on children and the elderly. Other chemotypes (ct) such as thymus vulgaris ct. thujanol, thymus vulgaris ct. thymol, and thymus vulgaris c.t carvacrol should be left to qualified aromatherapists. Thyme is one of the most used and most useful oils in aromatherapy, but always use thyme oil with care, in moderation.Thyme has remarkable antiviral, bactericidal, fungicidal, antibiotic, diuretic, antispasmodic, expectorant, and antiseptic properties that make it wonderful to have around during cold and flu season. In addition to killing microbes, thyme helps the body to eliminate toxins and boosts the immune system by supporting the formation of white blood cells, increasing resistance to invading organisms. Its familiar, warm, herbaceous aroma is powerful and penetrating, and the origin of its name, which comes from the Greek word 'thymos' meaning 'to perfume.'Other traditional uses of thyme include the treatment of respiratory infections. An excellent pulmonary disinfectant, thyme is useful against flus, colds, sore throats, asthma, catarrh, coughs, laryngitis, whooping cough, and bronchitis. Inhale for nose, throat, and chest infections; for mouth and gum infections (such as thrush, gingivitis), use in toothpaste or mouthwash/gargle.As little as a .1 percent solution is effective. After a study in Germany, many researchers believe the effectiveness of cough medicines is due to the exhalation (after swallowing) of the local action of the essential oil on the respiratory tract.Extensive research has shown the effectiveness of essential oils, including thyme, as expectorants and to increase mucus secretions to relieve dry coughs. Inhalation in small amounts worked best; too strong has the opposite effect. Inhaled treatments are especially effective when treating chronic infections that linger in the sinuses.Thyme is used as a remedy for physical and psychological weakness, and still is today. Useful for regaining strength after illness, chronic fatigue, or depression it can also be used to help insomnia as its effects are balancing. It stimulates circulation, aids concentration, raises blood pressure that is too low, and has even been thought to increase intelligence and memory. It revives, strengthens, and balances both mind and body.The essential oil of thyme is antibacterial, acting on the bacteria's enzymes. As such, it has been used in soapy solutions for disinfecting hands before surgery, being a stronger antiseptic than most used in hospitals. Thyme can destroy staphylococcus at a dilution of 1,000 times.Additional uses include: