A public school in the Bronx has been found to have 16 times the level of lead in its water supply than was recorded in Flint, Michigan, according to recent Department of Education (DOE) tests.The tests were carried out by the DOE in conjunction with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).These latest figures come just weeks after checks on "every potential source of water for drinking or preparing food" at another NYC school , P.S./I.S. 217, showed eight out of the 100 units tested had elevated lead levels.The EPA notes that lead "is harmful to health, especially for children"."The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that public health actions be initiated when the level of lead in a child's blood is 5 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL) or more."DNA info reports that parents have been notified of the three incidences by letter and assured that the Department of Education (DOE) will remove any offending outlet from service, flush all or part of the system, replace the affected equipment and retest the fixtures once replaced. statement from the DOE released last weekend argues that the comparisons to Flint are unwarranted and "could not be further from the truth"."Flint had, and continues to struggle with, a systemic issue with its water source and, as they ran the water through pipes, it continued to get worse," the statement read."In New York City, in most cases, flushing the water through the pipes for just 30 seconds dramatically reduces the likelihood of lead from pipe leaching into the water. For that reason, the samples taken during testing are not representative of the water students have access to throughout the day."