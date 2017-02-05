NOAA shows the Earth red hot in December, with record heat in central Africa.

The map above is fake. NOAA has almost no temperature data from Africa, and none from central Africa. They simply made up the record temperatures.

NOAA Thermometer Data

Satellites show that NOAA's" record hot regions in Africa were actually close to normal.
RSS / MSU Data Images / Monthly

Gavin Schmidt at NASA claims the imaginary NOAA data has been replicated by many other institutions.
However, when Gavin is confronted about his obviously bogus temperature graphs, he defends by saying "it is not my data, I get it from NOAA." In fact, all of the supposedly independent agencies get the lion's share of their data from NOAA.

NASA and NOAA are engaged in the biggest fraud in science history, and this needs to end now that criminals are no longer in control of our government. Under the Trump administration, government employees stand to make huge amounts of money by whistleblowing fraud. Contact Kent Clizbe for details.

Kent Clizbe
Fraud Detection Services
kent@kentclizbe.com
www.credibilityassurance.com
571 217 0714