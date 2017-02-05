NOAA shows the Earth red hot in December, with record heat in central Africa.The map above is fake. NOAAThey simply made up the record temperatures.Satellites show that NOAA's" record hot regions in Africa were actually close to normal.Gavin Schmidt at NASAby many other institutions.However, when Gavin is confronted about his obviously bogus temperature graphs, he defends by saying "it is not my data, I get it from NOAA." In fact,NASA and NOAA arend this needs to end now that criminals are no longer in control of our government. Under the Trump administration, government employees stand to make huge amounts of money by whistleblowing fraud. Contact Kent Clizbe for details.Kent ClizbeFraud Detection Services