"The science is largely complete. Ten epidemiological studies have shown MMR vaccine doesn't cause autism; six have shown thimerosal doesn't cause autism."— Dr. Paul Offit, "Autism's False Prophets"



"16 studies have shown no causal association between vaccines and autism, and these studies carry weight in the scientific industry."— Dr. Nancy Snyderman, NBC Today Show Medical Editor

U.S. male neonates vaccinated with hepatitis B vaccine had a 3-fold greater risk of ASD; risk was greatest for non-white boys.

Hepatitis B vaccine can damage myelin — the nervous system's main insulating component — at least in certain genetically susceptible adults and infants.

That brand increased the risk of demyelination by 74%

patients with confirmed multiple sclerosis were nearly three times more likely to develop the disorder.