© Sputnik/ Igorь Rusak

Britain's National Westminster Bank has scrapped its plans to close RT UK's accounts in Britain. In October 2016, the bank announced its intent to close RT's bank accounts and the decision was met with a negative public response."Thank you for your patience whilst this matter was reviewed. I can confirm that a decision has now been made to retain all of the accounts you hold with the bank. Whilst I believe the bank followed its process correctly, I am happy we have been able to agree a way forward after further discussions with you," a Natwest representative said in an official letter to RT."Common sense has finally prevailed. Thank you all for your support," commented Margarita Simonyan, RT's editor-in-chief.On October 17, 2016 National Westminster Bank (NatWest), a subsidiary of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group, announced it had made a decision to close all RT UK accounts after a ten-plus year relationship. No explanation was provided for the decision, but the letter from the bank noted the decision was final and not subject to review. The decision triggered an outpouring of support for RT."Sending solidarity to RT in the face of outrageous actions by the banks backed by the British government.," read the letter from a representative of the RMT Union, Britain's largest specialist transport union.