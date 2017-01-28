What is Functional Medicine?

Autoimmune conditions are connected by one central biochemical process: A runaway immune response, also known as systemic inflammation, that results in your body attacking its own tissues.

Autoimmunity: What it is and How Does it Occur?

Recovering from Autoimmunity: Addressing the Root Causes of Inflammation.

Nine Steps to Treating An Autoimmune Disease:

Check for hidden infections — yeast, viruses, bacteria, Lyme, etc. — with the help of a doctor, and treat them. Check for hidden food allergens with IgG food testing or just try The UltraSimple Diet, which is designed to eliminate most food allergens. Get tested for celiac disease, which is a blood test that any doctor can do. Get checked for heavy metal toxicity. Mercury and other metals can cause autoimmunity. Fix your gut. For details, see my blog on irritable bowel syndrome. Use nutrients such as fish oil, vitamin C, vitamin D, and probiotics to help calm your immune response naturally. Exercise regularly — it's a natural anti-inflammatory. Practice deep relaxation like yoga, deep breathing, biofeedback, or massage, because stress worsens the immune response. Have an understanding of Functional Medicine, that addresses the underlying cause of disease.

