once we add in all the other benefits beyond the pure pension payments, things really start to add up.

First, "transition expenses" for a president's first seven months after leaving office.

Second, additional staff and office allowances for life.

Third, lifetime protection from the Secret Service.

Fourth, medical coverage.

Anyway, why should we care about this stuff at all?

After two terms in the White House, I'm sure President Obama is enjoying his first few days off. But at age 55, I'm not sure he'll be ready to fully retire yet. Either way, he'll collect a pretty generousfor his eight years of work. The presidential pension kicks in immediately and regardless of age.By law, the annual amount is equal to the pay received by the head of an executive department, such as a Cabinet secretary.And it will probablyevery year because Cabinet secretaries have generally seen their salaries keep pace with changes in the Consumer Price Index.It's kind of ironic, actually. At one point during his presidency, Obama saidthe total value of regular Americans' tax-advantaged retirement accounts once they had the potential to produce more thanYet his own presidential pension will be worth more than that amount in just his first year out of the White House. And really,This extra money covers office space, staff compensation, phone bills, postage, and other costs of the transition. How much are we talking here?Well, during his fiscal 1993 transition,And that number seems in line with the amounts used by other presidents, too.Six months after a president leaves office, they start getting additional funds for a staff — a maximum of $375,000 for the first 30 months and then $96,000 a year thereafter.And former presidents canfor their offices, supplies, phone bills, and other items. In 2009, for example, Bill Clinton's office in Harlem cost taxpayers $516,000.This was a benefit from 1965 through 1996. And although it became limited to 10 years for presidents inaugurated in 1997,It's worth noting that Richard Nixon gave up his protection in 1985. So far, he's the only former president to have ever done that.It's also worth noting that although "protection costs for former presidents are not publicly disclosed by the Secret Service for reasons of security," one estimate from The Daily Mail pegged the value atAll former presidents, along with their wives and children, can getat rates that are set by the Office of Management and Budget. In addition,And yes, all former presidents can also haveSo Although a Commander in Chief Definitely Deserves Something ...Even the most-generous retirement plans (private or public) don't kick in until a person has reached a certain age ... and they rarely vest after just four years on the job. There aren't many people who receive, either.But in no way am I saying a President of the United States doesn't deserve a better-than-average package. Heck, the position's current $400,000-a-year base salary is less than some middle managers make at Fortune 500 companies!It's the other stuff that gets ridiculous — all the extra millions in offices, expenses, staff allowances, security details, and more. Heck, even thoughloved to talk about government waste, heI guess nobody in Washington has ever heard of an unlimited cell plan!becausethat pays for these things.because it further demonstratesIt wasn't always this way, of course. When Harry Truman left office, all he got was his small pension from the Army!Since then, we've gone to the other extreme:Congress actuallythat looked to address this situation,It would have set the presidential pension at $200,000 a year and capped additional expenses at another $200,000 a year.Future increases to these amounts would have risen at the same rate as Social Security's COLAs. Plus, the benefits would have disappeared dollar for dollar with amounts earned by a president above and beyond the $400,000 mark.In other words,Whether Donald Trump ends up signing a re-submitted law like this remains to be seen.But either way, this should give us all something to think about the