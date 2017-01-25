© ABC13
Crews are at the site of a giant sinkhole that has opened up in Glenside, nearly swallowing a pickup truck in a driveway.

No injuries are reported in the incident on Brooke Road, in Cheltenham Township, near the North Hills Country Club.

The residential street is closed between Argyle Road and Chelfield Road.Helicopter video shows the sinkhole is between two homes and includes the sidewalk and part of the street. Both homes have been evacuated.
Donna Alston, a spokeswoman for AquaAmerica, said the collapse broke a 6-inch cast iron main, cutting water service to 30 to 40 homes in the area. The company estimates the service will be out all day while repairs are made.