Puppet Masters
Arms smuggling to terrorists in Syria, attack on Benghazi...a primer in connecting the dots
Ian Shilling
Ian56 blogspot
Thu, 17 Nov 2016 00:00 UTC
Ian56 blogspot
Thu, 17 Nov 2016 00:00 UTC
Chris Stevens was specifically sent to Libya to arm terrorists, he visited Benghazi with John McCain in April 2011 to arrange weapons transfers. Chris Stevens went on to ship weapons out of Benghazi to terrorists in Syria, from late 2011.
The London Times even reported on one 400 ton shipment from Benghazi to Syria (the article is behind a paywall): Syrian rebels squabble over weapons as biggest shipload arrives from Libya
Rand Paul started asking questions to Hillary at the Hearing in 2013 on Benghazi and explicitly referenced the article above - somebody obviously told him to shut up about it, because he and everyone else never asked any more. Update: Rand Paul: Hillary perjured herself on Benghazi gun running, throw her in jail.
The CIA annex a mile or so from the rented villa that Chris Stevens was using as a "Consulate" had over 30 CIA agents and Special Forces. This was the Black Operation to smuggle assorted weapons including Manpads and RPG's to the Syrian terrorists using Libyan extremists as the couriers.
"Dozens of CIA operatives were on the ground in Benghazi" They are subject to monthly or bi-monthly polygraph tests to make sure they aren't leaking what the CIA was doing in Benghazi.
Intrigue Surrounding The Secret CIA Operation In Benghazi Is Not Going Away
As expected the GOP "Investigation" into Benghazi is a political stunt and covers up the Real Reason For the Attack on Benghazi - CIA gun running.
Recently released Defense Intelligence Agency emails from August 2012 reveal that the Obama admin knowingly armed, trained and funded Al-Qaeda and ISIS and expected a Caliphate to be set up in Eastern Syria. They also show that the planned attack on the US Consulate in Benghazi was widely known about within the US government 10 days before the attack occurred and that all the stories about the attack being caused by a video were deliberate lies: Benghazi : Libyan gun running & the CIA cover up. Why isn't this as big a scandal as Iran/Contra?
Turkey sets up Adana (Incirlik) military airbase to supply weapons & other support to Islamic Extremists in Syria
Former CIA officer Philip Giraldi in December 2011. Citing insider sources, Giraldi, who served in the CIA for 18 years, wrote in a US magazine that the agency was actively assisting Syrian rebels in the region, and that unmarked planes had been used to fly in small arms seized from toppled Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. According to him, the arms were distributed to Syrian anti-government fighters from a US airbase in Adana (Incirlik), southern Turkey, near the Syrian border.
NATO vs Syria
The arms delivered into Adana (Incirlik) airbase are then taken across the border to or by ISIS and Al-Qaeda terrorists operating in the North of Syria.
There is loads more evidence of the US/CIA, Saudi Arabia and Qatar delivering weapons to terrorists in Syria in my other blog articles.
This other evidence was confirmed in May 2015 when a FOIA request released emails from the Defense Intelligence Agency from August 2012. The contents of the emails were then confirmed by the statements of US General Michael Flynn who was head of the DIA up until mid 2014:
DIA Emails: ISIS was deliberately armed and funded by Obama & Hillary Clinton
Comment: We may never be privy to the full and accurate accounts of Benghazi, Libya, ISIS, Syria and others, nor have full confirmation of nefarious activities and coverups by the CIA and the Obama administration. Secrets tend to stay hidden. Nevertheless, it is incumbent upon societies to seek the truth when nefarious activities and covert agendas destroy cultures, countries and the rights and liberties of the people.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Arms smuggling to terrorists in Syria, attack on Benghazi...a primer in connecting the dotsA lot of the early deliveries of weapons sent to the Syrian terrorists in 2011 and 2012 came from Gaddafi's weapons hoard. Chris Stevens was specifically sent to Libya to arm terrorists, he...